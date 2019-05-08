HCC Theatre Staged Reading Presents: PAPER WALLS, A New Musical By Gabe Flores

The show follows six friends who embark on a coming-of-age road trip as their final time together after they graduate from college. The show covers the highs and lows of life on the road, as well as revealed ambitions and secrets that only close proximity presents.

HCC Ybor Studio Theatre 1411 E 11th Ave Tampa FL 33605, May 16th - 18th, Thursday thru Saturday @ 7:30p, May 18th, Saturday @ 3p. $15 General Admission. Tickets FREE for HCC students, staff and faculty with ID.

General Admission tickets are $15 and may be purchased with a credit card here. Tickets available at the box office. Box office opens at 6:00 pm.





