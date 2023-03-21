Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Girlstories Leadership Theatre Opens Applications For Summer

The presidentially-award-winning Girlstories Leadership Theatre program is accepting applications for rising 5th-8th girls for summer.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Girlstories Leadership Theatre Opens Applications For Summer On June 12 - 24, 2023, Powerstories Theatre offers summer camp for rising fifth through eighth-grade girls. This working professional theatre produces the nationally award-winning Girlstories Leadership Theatre program, providing an opportunity to participate in the magic of creating live theatre while learning how to be a leader.

This occasion of the seventeenth Girlstories Leadership Theatre since its inception is bittersweet. It will be the last activity in the Kennedy Blvd. location.

Theatre and program founder Fran Powers invites young girls to be part of its legacy on Kennedy Blvd. The theatre started by giving a voice to girls and is proud to end its history at Kennedy Blvd. by continuing to fill the theatre space with empowered girls' voices.

"Girlstories Leadership Theatre is the jewel of our theatre. At its heart is helping young girls understand the power of true stories - of telling their own unique true stories," explained Fran.

Up to twenty girls work with Powers, Krista Blanchette, program director; Stefanie Coren-Marotta and Syd Burkes, Theatre Specialists; and Summer Keisel, music specialist.

The teachers introduce the girls to acting, art, song, and dance while creating memories and forging new friendships. This program features a curriculum that emphasizes leadership, using and empowering the voices of girls. With theatre as a backdrop, the girls will discover famous women in history and how their contributions have impacted the world. They will learn to self-advocate and contribute to their school community. The girls find how to tell their personal stories to identify who they are, bonding with other girls in the troupe.

They will learn characterization tools based on Stanislavski's techniques and study proper vocal techniques from a professional music director. They will learn the ins and outs of performing in two production numbers, explore movement on the stage, and participate in improvisation techniques based on the work of Viola Spolin.

Girlstories Leadership Theatre costs $125 for the entire summer camp, and scholarships are available. All instructors have passed stringent background checks.

Girlstories Leadership Theatre runs Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After twelve days of instruction, the summer camp culminates with a live-in-theatre and live-streamed performance for parents, friends, and family, where the girls present their true story or one about a woman in history.

"The girls' performance will be our very last time on stage at our Kennedy Blvd. home before developers raze the complex to replace our theatre and other small businesses with highrise apartments. It makes me and my staff proud that we are ending our time here by lifting the voices of our young girls."

Girlstories Leadership Theatre is located at 2105 West Kennedy Blvd. Tampa. Learn more and register at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232006®id=101&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FGLTsummercamp?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




From This Author - Deborah Bostock-Kelley

A twice-published author, multi-time award-winning playwright, magazine writer, theatre reviewer, and newspaper journalist with 30+ years in journalism and business copywriting, Deb was a 2022 Reci... (read more about this author)


