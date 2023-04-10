Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FreeFall Theatre Board Appoints New Executive Director, Craig Badinger

Badinger succeeds Executive Director Cheryl Forchilli, long-time patron and former freeFall Board President, who served in the role for several years.

Apr. 10, 2023  

FreeFall Theatre Board Appoints New Executive Director, Craig Badinger

The freeFall Theatre Company Board of Trustees has named Craig Badinger the new Executive Director of freeFall Theatre Company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Craig as our new Executive Director," says Robert O'Brion, freeFall Board President. "He will bring experience, enthusiasm, great communication skills, and a fresh perspective to our organization." Badinger's background in leadership and fundraising, combined with a deep passion for promoting community-based arts programs, will help to further advance the mission of the organization that celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2021. Says O'Brion, "We feel lucky to have found him and look forward to a successful and invigorating future of award-winning live theatre with Craig at the helm."

As Executive Director, Badinger will manage day-to-day operations for Tampa Bay's most exciting professional theatre company, known for its experimentation and genre-bending work. He will also lead fundraising programs, as well as marketing and community engagement initiatives. Badinger joined the freeFall team in February 2023 and is currently overseeing plans for freeFall's imminent new season announcement. "We are confident that Craig will continue to help freeFall grow and are assured of his commitment to excellence, one of the hallmarks of our organization," says Founding Artistic Director Eric Davis.

"freeFall embodies the character and personality that we admire so much about St Petersburg. As I've attended performances here over the last few years, there's been a real welcoming to my experience on this campus," says Badinger. "Arts organizations make up the fabric of our community. You have to recognize that what we do informs the identity of this city. The offerings at nonprofits like freeFall are a big part of the reason people want to live here. I look forward to enabling Eric's creative process and innovation."

With more than a decade of experience in nonprofit fundraising, Badinger began with Miami City Ballet and New York's Martha Graham Dance Company before relocating to Florida's gulf coast in 2016 and working with Sarasota's Hermitage Artist Retreat. He first stepped into a leadership role in 2019 with Punta Gorda Symphony, then relocated to St Petersburg where, for the past year, he had the good fortune to work with two other cornerstone institutions of this community, the Museum of Fine Arts, St Petersburg, and The Florida Orchestra.

Badinger succeeds Executive Director Cheryl Forchilli, long-time patron and former freeFall Board President, who served in the role for several years.

Located in West St Petersburg, freeFall Theatre Company is one of Tampa Bay's most exciting professional theatre companies. freeFall was founded in 2008 and moved into its current space at 6099 Central Avenue in 2011. freeFall presents a varied range of classical and new works that are bold, daring, and diverse and presented in ways that invite, entertain, and challenge audiences. All freeFall productions are produced and presented locally using acclaimed theatre professionals from across the country including many that make Tampa Bay their artistic home. In addition to a full season of shows, freeFall also presents an award-winning series of cabarets, concerts, and special programming as part of their Tandem Series.



Previews: GIRLS IN THE BOAT at Powerstories Theatre Photo
Previews: GIRLS IN THE BOAT at Powerstories Theatre
Girls in the Boat was inspired by the true stories of the U.S. women's Olympic rowing team. A group of intelligent, fiery young women fights discrimination and prejudice to compete in the male-dominated sport of rowing, finding an unlikely ally in a taciturn men's coach. Together, they confront ridicule, overcome obstacles, and fight for gender equality.
Previews: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Straz Center Photo
Previews: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Straz Center
Directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher and praised for its sensitive and powerful portrayal of a difficult time in American history, To Kill a Mockingbird has won numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play.
Review: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Straz Center Photo
Review: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Straz Center
Hits! The Musical is a two-hour extraordinary masterpiece of singing and dance that is unlike anything that exists on stage today.
Previews: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Straz Center Photo
Previews: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Straz Center
Hits! the Musical is coming to the Straz Center for one afternoon only – Sunday, April 2. The show features a nationwide cast of 29 singers and dancers, ages 10 to 22, who will perform some of the biggest hits from the past 50 years.

More Hot Stories For You


The Off-Central Players To Stage Family-Friendly, Retro-Sci-Fi Romp By David MametThe Off-Central Players To Stage Family-Friendly, Retro-Sci-Fi Romp By David Mamet
March 24, 2023

That’s right, coming from the guy who wrote Glengarry Glen Ross, American Buffalo, and Sexual Perversity in Chicago, The Off-Central Players present David Mamet’s The Revenge of the Space Pandas or Binky Rudich and the Two-Speed Clock.
Tampa Civil Rights Drama WHEN THE RIGHTEOUS TRIUMPH Makes World Premiere At Stageworks TheatreTampa Civil Rights Drama WHEN THE RIGHTEOUS TRIUMPH Makes World Premiere At Stageworks Theatre
March 22, 2023

Tampa's civil rights history takes center stage with the world premiere of 'When the Righteous Triumph' at Stageworks Theatre. The drama will be performed weekends from March 17 - April 2, 2023.
ZOMBIE BEACH: THE MUSICAL Will Premiere at HCC Ybor CityZOMBIE BEACH: THE MUSICAL Will Premiere at HCC Ybor City
March 17, 2023

The Hillsborough Community College Theater Department and LAB Theater Project  co-present the new stage show, Zombie Beach: The Musical, with a book by Tampa Bay native John Cecil, and music and lyrics by Cecil and Laura Rebel-Angel.  Set in the 1960s, this show brings together beach movies, rock & roll, and zombies, in a story about the love of the living and the hunger of the dead.
LAB Theater Project's THE ROOSTER'S TALE Closes This WeekendLAB Theater Project's THE ROOSTER'S TALE Closes This Weekend
March 16, 2023

Closing this weekend is The Rooster’s Tale, a new play by Paula Fell.  Based on “true” events in Medieval England, this riotous play uses timeless humor (with a bit of buffoonery), classic wordplay, and a very unlikely event to illustrate one humble family’s path to triumph through some very contemporary problems.
American Stage's RAGTIME IN THE PARK Cast AnnouncedAmerican Stage's RAGTIME IN THE PARK Cast Announced
March 15, 2023

American Stage's outdoor musicals in Demens Landing Park are by far the city's most highly attended theatrical event each year. 
share