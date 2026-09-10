FORCES OF NATURE DANCE THEATRE to Perform at HC Mainstage

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The HC Performing Arts Series will present Forces of Nature Dance Theatre for two performances this fall at the HC Mainstage Theatre in Ybor City. Performances will take place October 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Founded in 1981 by Abdel R. Salaam, Forces of Nature Dance Theatre combines modern and traditional African dance with hip-hop, live drumming, spoken word and visual design.

The New York City-based professional dance company has performed in 34 states and internationally, with appearances ranging from The Kennedy Center to Johannesburg.

Ticket Information

Forces of Nature Dance Theatre will perform October 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the HC Mainstage Theatre in Ybor City. Tickets are $23 for general admission. Admission is free for HC students, faculty and staff with valid identification.

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