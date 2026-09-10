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FORCES OF NATURE DANCE THEATRE to Perform at HC Mainstage

Founded by Abdel R. Salaam in 1981, the company has performed at venues from The Kennedy Center to Johannesburg.

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FORCES OF NATURE DANCE THEATRE to Perform at HC Mainstage

The HC Performing Arts Series will present Forces of Nature Dance Theatre for two performances this fall at the HC Mainstage Theatre in Ybor City. Performances will take place October 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Founded in 1981 by Abdel R. Salaam, Forces of Nature Dance Theatre combines modern and traditional African dance with hip-hop, live drumming, spoken word and visual design.

The New York City-based professional dance company has performed in 34 states and internationally, with appearances ranging from The Kennedy Center to Johannesburg.

Ticket Information

Forces of Nature Dance Theatre will perform October 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the HC Mainstage Theatre in Ybor City. Tickets are $23 for general admission. Admission is free for HC students, faculty and staff with valid identification.

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