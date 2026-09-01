SHAKE 'EM ON DOWN Tour to Bring Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside to Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Get ready to rock n roll as Samantha Fish brings her annual multi-bill Shake 'Em on Down Tour 2026! Feat: Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside, & Daddy Long Legs. The tour includes a stop at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Friday, December 4 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 4 at 10 am.

Curated by Samantha Fish herself, this high-powered, multi-artist caravan showcases the past, present, and future of the blues. It brings together three powerful blues fueled acts for one unforgettable night of music that pushes boundaries and honors deep-rooted traditions. Samantha Fish continues to redefine what modern blues looks and sounds like.

Cedric Burnside brings pure blues royalty to the bill, this GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist, drummer, and singer is the ultimate torchbearer of the hypnotic North Mississippi Hill Country blues style. The grandson of the legendary R.L. Burnside, Cedric carves his own path, introducing his distinct, inherited family legacy to fans all over the world.

Daddy Long Legs is a raw, super charged high energy blues band from Brooklyn, New York. Formed in 2010, the sharp-dressed group describes themselves as NYC's "diabolical rhythm and blues street gang." Celebrated by No Depression as “The Coolest, Most Authentically Groovy Band You've Never Heard Of,” Daddy Long Legs deliver a lo-fi blend of garage rock, punk, and vintage country-blues driven by feral vocals and explosive harmonica.

Tickets starting at $56.50 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.

Need more Tampa Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming