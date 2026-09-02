WHAT A GLORIOUS FEELING! to Open at freeFall Theatre

NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

freeFall Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of What a Glorious Feeling!, the captivating play by Jay Berkow that takes audiences behind the scenes of one of the greatest movie musicals of all time, Singin' in the Rain. Directed by Douglas S. Hall, the production runs from September 18 through October 4.

This intimate play with music and dance is a fictional account of what might have taken place behind the scenes during the making of the classic film Singin' in the Rain. There's lightning in a bottle but a storm behind the scenes at the studio where Gene Kelly begins work on the film. He's determined to keep both his longtime collaborator Stanley Donen and trusted assistant Jeanne Coyne on set…despite the fact that they've just divorced, and Coyne appears to carry a torch for Kelly. To top it off, their producer is wrestling with the studio for resources, and newly hired co-star Debbie Reynolds can't even dance. One of the greatest movie musicals of all time is born in this inventive backstage show featuring the classic music, songs and dance of Golden-era MGM.

"We are so excited to bring this vibrant story to the freeFall stage for 3 weeks only," says Marketing Director Matthew McGee. "What a Glorious Feeling! gives audiences the experience of being right there in the rehearsal room with some of Hollywood's most legendary creators."

Need more Tampa Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming