Eryn LeCroy, Ali Ewoldt, Anna Rae Haller, Winter Donnelly & More Join Concert To Benefit The Actors Fund

Rising Talent Magazine is back with Concert #4 to Benefit The Actors Fund! The concert will be taking place throughout the day on Monday, July 20th on Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE: http://Instagram.com/RisingTalentMag

Ready for an all day Concert with Music and Performances from a line up of a variety of Singers and Performers? Each performer will join Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE, throughout the day, for five to fifteen minutes to perform one song during their set time and answer a few questions.

All to come together and support The Actors Fund.

Throughout the day, during The Instagram Lives, there will be a Donate button at the bottom of the live video.

The Actors Fund envisions a world in which individuals contributing to our country's cultural vibrancy are supported, valued and economically secure. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Rising Talent Magazine launched on March 1st 2011. It is a magazine that involves kids, teens, and young adults who are following their dreams. Making a Difference is something very important to Rising Talent Magazine and so is staying positive no matter how small or big the challenge is along the way to your dream.

LIST OF TALENT:

LaurynCiardullo

@AladdinSwing (11AM EST)

(Aladdin Broadway)

@SavannahGraceElmer (11:30AM EST)

(Matilda National Tour)

@JennaferNewberry (11:45PM EST)

(Wicked National Tour)

@ImBaileyMcCall (12PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@DavidSocolar (12:15PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@Azra.Anna (12:30PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@ErynLeCroy (12:45PM EST)

(Phantom Broadway)

@JanaGomezT (1PM EST)

(Anastasia Spain)

@BriannaAbruzzo (1:15PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@AddisonMValentino (1:30PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@Eloise_Vaynshtok (1:45PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@Judith.Caspari (2PM EST)

(Anastasia Germany)

@AliEwoldt (2:15PM EST)

(Phantom Broadway)

(Les Miserábles Broadway & National Tour)

(The King And I National Tour)

(West Side Story National Tour)

@MollyBales (2:30PM EST)

(Singer)

@KylieVictoria2 (2:45PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@EmilyJewel7 (3PM EST)

(Les Miserábles National Tour)

@AddisonTakefman (3:15PM EST)

(Les Miserábles National Tour)

Kaley Ann Voorhees

@KaleyAnn_Voo (3:30PM EST)

(Phantom Broadway)

Aaron

@BroadwayDragonfly (3:45PM EST)

(Singer)

@KyraMKennedy (4:15PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@JuliaBain (4:45PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

Aslan Claire (5:30PM EST)

@MondayMermaids

(Singer)

@OfficialJakeLevy (5:45PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

Maeve Riley

@Maeverley (6PM EST)

(UCLA Waitress)

Chelsea Cree Groen (6:15PM EST)

(Hello Dolly National Tour)

@AmarisSanchezOfficial (6:30PM EST)

(On Your Feet National Tour)

@AnnaRaeHaller (6:45PM EST)

(Frozen Broadway)

@JaidenKleinOfficial (7PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

@Official WinterDonnelly (7:15PM EST)

(Frozen Broadway)

Eva Carreon

(Waitress National Tour)

Accompanied By

Laura Carreon (Mom)

@CarreonAdventures (8:45PM EST)

@LilyBrooksOBrient (9PM EST)

(Matilda National Tour)

(The Big Show Show)

@SarahMcKinleyAustin (9:15PM EST)

(Matilda National Tour)

(Once The Musical National Tour)

(Pamela’s First Musical)

@SophieKnapp6 (9:30PM EST)

(Once Broadway and National Tour)

(Les Miserábles National Tour)

(Chasing Rainbows)

@DalyaKnapp (9:45PM EST)

(Les Miserábles National Tour)

(Evil CBS)

