Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DANIEL'S HUSBAND to be Presented by West Coast Players

This witty, passionate and deeply moving play takes a bold look at how we choose to tie the knot – or not.

May. 17, 2021  
DANIEL'S HUSBAND to be Presented by West Coast Players

West Coast Players will present the Tampa Bay Area premier of Daniel's Husband by Michael McKeever, directed by Dan Kelley, from June 4-20. Social distancing and mask wearing protocols will be observed. Visit wcplayers.com for information on ticketing and safety protocol.

In Michael McKeever's award winning new play, Daniel's Husband, we meet Daniel and Mitchell, a seemingly perfect couple. The only issue is Daniel wants to get married but Mitchell doesn't agree with gay marriage. This witty, passionate and deeply moving play takes a bold look at how we choose to tie the knot - or not.

INFORMATION


WHAT:

Daniel's Husband by Michael McKeever

June 4-20, 2021
Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm

WHERE:

West Coast Players
21905 US 19 North, near the corner of Drew St. and US 19 N.

TICKET PRICE: $25


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories
BWW Review: SNOOPY: THE MUSICAL is a Delightful Trip Down Memory Lane With an Extremely Ta Photo

BWW Review: SNOOPY: THE MUSICAL is a Delightful Trip Down Memory Lane With an Extremely Talented Cast at ThinkTankYAE

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn Will Perform at the Capitol Theatre in April 2022 Photo

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn Will Perform at the Capitol Theatre in April 2022

BWW Previews: AMERICAN STAGE BRINGS POP UP PERFORMANCE: UNCAGED to The Factory Photo

BWW Previews: AMERICAN STAGE BRINGS POP UP PERFORMANCE: UNCAGED to The Factory

BWW Previews: THINKTANK THEATRE DEBUTS SNOOPY THE MUSICAL at Stageworks Theatre Photo

BWW Previews: THINKTANK THEATRE DEBUTS SNOOPY THE MUSICAL at Stageworks Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • THE GOOD GIRLS' GUIDE TO ROCK Will Be Performed at the Cabaret Fringe Festival
  • LIFE ACCORDING TO KATE Will Return For the 2021 Cabaret Fringe Festival
  • CREATION CREATION Will Be Performed by Windmill Theatre Co
  • BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Will Return to The Star Theatre One in July