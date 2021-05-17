DANIEL'S HUSBAND to be Presented by West Coast Players

West Coast Players will present the Tampa Bay Area premier of Daniel's Husband by Michael McKeever, directed by Dan Kelley, from June 4-20. Social distancing and mask wearing protocols will be observed. Visit wcplayers.com for information on ticketing and safety protocol.

In Michael McKeever's award winning new play, Daniel's Husband, we meet Daniel and Mitchell, a seemingly perfect couple. The only issue is Daniel wants to get married but Mitchell doesn't agree with gay marriage. This witty, passionate and deeply moving play takes a bold look at how we choose to tie the knot - or not.

Daniel's Husband by Michael McKeever

June 4-20, 2021

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm



West Coast Players

21905 US 19 North, near the corner of Drew St. and US 19 N.



TICKET PRICE: $25