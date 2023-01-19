Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chicago Writer Regina Victor Announced as Keynote Speaker of American Stage's Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival.

Chicago Writer Regina Victor Announced as Keynote Speaker of American Stage's Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival.

Victor plans to take the stage to discuss how emerging plays impact the theatre community and culture.

Jan. 19, 2023  

American Stage's Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival is a three-day celebration of theatre, new plays, and aspiring writers hosted at downtown St. Pete's James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art.

The play festival [March 3-5, 2023] will be kicked off with a keynote speaker and multidisciplinary theatre artist: Regina Victor.

Coming all the way from Chicago, the California-born creator, writer, and performer plans to take the stage to discuss how emerging plays impact the theatre community and culture. A fitting topic for the play festival, considering its prerogative is to bring five completely new and never-before-produced plays to life with staged readings by local actors.

"I plan to use this platform to talk about how new works affect American culture," Victor said. "I want to inspire artists to collectively take responsibility in our art to make a better future."

Victor is the founder of Rescripted, a Chicago BIPOC and queer-centered performing arts journalism platform. They have written for American Theatre, Chicago Reader, Playbill, etc.

"I'm also well known in Chicago and regionally as a director, dramaturg, and new-works advocate," Victor said. "I was a performer for the first 20 years of my career and am very excited to be returning to my acting roots as a performer in the last few years."

Most recently Victor worked as a dramaturg on Will Davis and Chris Ashley's production of As You Like It. In the same production, Victor performed nightly as Jaques de Boys, and understudied the characters Orlando and Oliver de Boys.

As a dramaturg and director, Victor has worked with Danai Gurira (Familiar, Steppenwolf Theatre), Qui Nguyen (Strangeworld, Revenge Song), Beaufield Berry (In The Upper Room, Buffalo Women), Phylicia Rashad (The Roommate, Steppenwolf Theatre), Mallory Raven-Ellen Backstrom (Once in a Blue Moon), and Emma Durbin (landscape).


The five new plays debuting at the festival aren't the only firsts. A festival has never before been co-produced by a professional theatre and a museum.

The James Museum is a space dedicated to showcasing Indigenous people's art, and the festival will feature at least one play from an Indigenous playwright.

"I am thrilled to be a part of LEV's mission to champion new and emerging voices in American Theatre. I have dedicated my career to this work and it's an honor to co-conspire with American Stage," Victor added.

In between readings, playwrights will host panels discussing the art form itself and the themes in the work presented.

It is truly an event for emerging creators.

What does Victor wish they knew early on in their career as a writer?

"I wish someone had told me that I didn't need anyone else to start writing. Our perspectives are unique and valuable even before we gain skill and training. We don't need to develop our voices, we just needed to listen to what is already there."

American Stage is offering an all-access pass for those hoping to attend and participate in Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival. Attendees can come to all three days, or pick and choose the plays and panels they wish to attend.

About the 2023 Lift Every Voice New Play Festival


March 3 - 5, 2023
At the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art 150 Central Avenue in Downtown St. Pete.
All-Access Pass is $100 (+ $8 handling)
Be the first to experience new plays by the country's leading playwrights.
When purchasing a pass, please select either the ORANGE or PURPLE pass. Each pass gives you access to all events; it just determines the order in which you see the plays.

About The James Museum

The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art provides experiences that inspire human connection and transformation through art depicting the peoples, landscapes, and history of the American West, and wildlife of the world. More than 400 premier works of art including sculpture, paintings and jewelry are on display in the museum's 26,000 square feet of gallery space. The museum engages the community through programs and educational opportunities, for all ages, that bring our history to life and amplify voices that are not often at the forefront of mainstream western art. When The James Museum opened in April 2018 it became one of the newest additions to St. Petersburg's thriving arts community.

About American Stage


American Stage Theatre has operated as a non-profit 501(C)(3) in the heart of St. Petersburg, Florida, providing live theatrical productions as a professional regional equity theatre since 1977. As Tampa Bay's longest-running, most critically acclaimed professional theatre company, its vision is to be a vital arts leader, connecting its community to world-class productions that celebrate the most powerful stories of the moment and the most defining stories from our past.

American Stage's year-round accessible programming brings the power of quality live theatre to each generation. American Stage believes that through the telling of dynamic stories, the theatre has the power to unite us in our shared experiences and to deepen our connection to one another through the illumination of diverse perspectives.

Powerful Stories. Boldly Told.
Learn more about American Stage at AmericanStage.org




THE AGITATORS Comes To freeFall Beginning This Month Photo
THE AGITATORS Comes To freeFall Beginning This Month
freeFall starts off 2023 with a new play by Mat Smart. The Agitators tells of the enduring but tempestuous friendship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass.
Review: Tackling One of The Bards Most Famous Tragedies, HAMLET, at Jobsite Theater Photo
Review: Tackling One of The Bard's Most Famous Tragedies, HAMLET, at Jobsite Theater
Read BroadwayWorld's review of Hamlet at Jobsite Theater, and see how to purchase tickets.
Review: THE WOLVES at ThinkTankTYA Photo
Review: THE WOLVES at ThinkTankTYA
The Wolves is a play written by Sarah DeLappe. It premiered off-Broadway in the 2016 season at The Duke at 42nd Street. The play has gone on to receive multiple awards and was a finalist in 2017 for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
ThinkTanks THE WOLVES To Open This Friday At Stageworks Theatre In Channelside Photo
ThinkTank's THE WOLVES To Open This Friday At Stageworks Theatre In Channelside
ThinkTank Theatre will open Sarah DeLappe's award winning play 'The Wolves' at Stageworks this Friday, January 13th and run through the 22nd. The play follows the experiences of nine teenage girls as they warm up for their Saturday morning soccer games. 'The Wolves' is an Obie award winning play which opened off-broadway in 2016 and was a 2017 Pulitzer Prize Finalist.

More Hot Stories For You


THE AGITATORS Comes To freeFall Beginning This MonthTHE AGITATORS Comes To freeFall Beginning This Month
January 18, 2023

freeFall starts off 2023 with a new play by Mat Smart. The Agitators tells of the enduring but tempestuous friendship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass.
ThinkTank's THE WOLVES To Open This Friday At Stageworks Theatre In ChannelsideThinkTank's THE WOLVES To Open This Friday At Stageworks Theatre In Channelside
January 12, 2023

ThinkTank Theatre will open Sarah DeLappe's award winning play 'The Wolves' at Stageworks this Friday, January 13th and run through the 22nd. The play follows the experiences of nine teenage girls as they warm up for their Saturday morning soccer games. 'The Wolves' is an Obie award winning play which opened off-broadway in 2016 and was a 2017 Pulitzer Prize Finalist.
The Off-Central Players Opens 2023 Spring Season With THIS IS OUR YOUTHThe Off-Central Players Opens 2023 Spring Season With THIS IS OUR YOUTH
January 11, 2023

After a short holiday respite, the Bay Area's newest and most prolific theater company, The Off-Central Players opens 2023 with Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth.
American Stage Announces Second Semester of Drama SchoolAmerican Stage Announces Second Semester of Drama School
January 10, 2023

American Stage made history last fall after announcing the start of a full-blown drama school for adults and children. This February, the St. Pete theatre company is launching another set of classes - with even more programming this time around. 
LAB Theater Project Presents LAB LAUGHS This MonthLAB Theater Project Presents LAB LAUGHS This Month
January 9, 2023

LAB Theater Project  will present its annual fundraising event LAB Laughs 2023, with 6 original, never performed comedic shorts, running Jan 19 thru 22 (Thursday through Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 3 pm), at 812 E Henderson Avenue in Ybor City. 
share