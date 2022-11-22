Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards

Casting Announced For THE WOLVES at ThinkTank Theatre

'The Wolves' runs from January 13-22nd with a Name-Your-Price Preview on the 12th.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Casting Announced For THE WOLVES at ThinkTank Theatre

ThinkTank Theatre has announced casting for 'The Wolves', by Sarah DeLappe.

The play follows the experiences of nine teenage girls as they warm up for their Saturday morning soccer games.

'The Wolves' is an Obie award winning play which opened off-broadway in 2016 and was a 2017 Pulitzer Prize Finalist.

From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, a girls indoor soccer team navigates big questions and wage tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. The portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness sometimes means real girls aren't really well behaved.

ThinkTank Theatre has assembled an impressive cast of local favorites to tackle this show. Those returning to ThinkTank's stage are Logan Franke (Edward Tulane, former YAE), Jaime Giangrande-Holcom (Edward Tulane, 2021 Playfest), Haley Janeda (#Enough, 2022 Playfest), and Sydney Reddish (2021 Playfest). Making their ThinkTank Debut are Noa Friedman (Jobsite Theatre's Dracula), Katie Terres (Stageworks Theatre's Evil Dead), Jessica Beltran (recent AMDA graduate and Blake HS Alumni), and Iman Bijou (recent graduate of USF Theatre).

This production of 'The Wolves' will also feature a number of ThinkTank's Young Artist' Ensemble (YAE). The YAE are a group of auditioned high school theatre students who work alongside the professionals on ThinkTank's production. 'The Wolves' will feature the talent of YAE company members Layla Kuck (12th Alonso) and Adeline Richardson (10th Academy of the Holy Name) who will split one of the roles. Megan Merrritt (11th Plant) and Sofia Pickford (12th Alonso) will split another role. Sofia is an award winning designer and will double as costumes for the show.

'The Wolves' will be directed by ThinkTank's Producing Artistic Director, Georgia Mallory Guy. Georgia is a member of the Actor's Equity Association and has worked at Stageworks, Jobsite, American Stage, Freefall, TampaRep and many, many more. Georgia's ThinkTank directing credits include The Lightning Thief, The Giver, and James and the Giant Peach.

'The Wolves' runs from January 13-22nd with a Name-Your-Price Preview on the 12th. Tickets will range from $30-$20. Tickets will go on sale December 6th at ThinkTankTYA.org. The Wolves is intended for ages 13+ due to adult themes and language.

The 2022-2023 season of performing arts events for ThinkTank Theatre is made possible through the generous support of the The Gobioff Foundation, The Arts Council of Hillsborough County and the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners, The Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, The University of Tampa Physician Assistant Program, Palma Ceia Fit Body, Dark Door Spirits, Stageworks Theatre, the ThinkTank BOD, and ThinkTank's many generous donors and supporters.




Previews: PLAID TIDINGS at Straz Center Photo
Previews: PLAID TIDINGS at Straz Center
In this sequel, a heavenly phone call from Rosemary Clooney inspires The Plaids to return for a posthumous Christmas performance to bring a little harmony to a discordant world. With music from the 50s and 60s combined with traditional holiday standards, this “heaven-sent” holiday confection promises to fill the audience with nostalgia for a bygone era.
Previews: THE NIGHT BEFORE at FreeFall Theatre Company Photo
Previews: THE NIGHT BEFORE at FreeFall Theatre Company
The Night Before imagines four friends snowed in Florida on December 23. They make the best of an odd weather situation, gathering around the piano for a night of fun, music, and games, accompanied by a surly house cat named Stephen Sondheim.
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards; American Stages AMERICAN IDIOT Le Photo
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards; American Stage's AMERICAN IDIOT Leads Best Musical
The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld [REGION] Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


THE YEAR OF EXTRAORDINARY TRAVEL Comes to Studio Grand Central Next MonthTHE YEAR OF EXTRAORDINARY TRAVEL Comes to Studio Grand Central Next Month
November 18, 2022

At a cozy holiday gathering with 40 of her dearest friends (that's you!), Becca McCoy loads up the projector, but not for your typical vacation slide show – for a journey through a year of extraordinary travel.  In this new solo show, her real-life adventure of traveling somewhere every month for a year becomes a theatrical event - exploring relationships, how perspective shapes memory, and the pursuit of authenticity in life. 
Celebrate the Season With Studio Grand Central's Ha-Ha Holiday CabaretCelebrate the Season With Studio Grand Central's Ha-Ha Holiday Cabaret
November 18, 2022

Studio Grand Central has announced its Ha-Ha-Holiday Cabaret.  Local favorite Sydney Reddish, last seen in the smash hit Haunted Cabaret as well as Jobsite Theatre's production of Picasso at the Lapin Agile, joins our own Anthony Gervais accompanied by Chris Kinney for some classic holiday standards ranging from the naughty to the nice. 
Ruth Eckerd Hall Partners With HEP To Host Non-Perishable Food Drive Beginning Friday, November 18Ruth Eckerd Hall Partners With HEP To Host Non-Perishable Food Drive Beginning Friday, November 18
November 17, 2022

During this holiday season Ruth Eckerd Hall will join HEP, the Homeless Empowerment Project, to help collect food for homeless individuals and families in Pinellas County.  The public is invited to help too.
Ruth Eckerd Hall Has Been Nominated For Two Pollstar AwardsRuth Eckerd Hall Has Been Nominated For Two Pollstar Awards
November 15, 2022

Industry trade publication Pollstar has announced that Ruth Eckerd Hall has been nominated for two awards for the 34th Pollstar Awards.  
Women's Resource Center's Wonder Women Collective Series Continues With 'Helping Others to Activate Access to Social Capital'Women's Resource Center's Wonder Women Collective Series Continues With 'Helping Others to Activate Access to Social Capital'
November 10, 2022

The Women’s Resource Center (WRC) continues its Wonder Women Collective series with “Helping Others to Activate Access to Social Capital” featuring TEDx speaker and CEO of Results 1st, Robyn Faucy, December 1, 5-8 p.m., at The Grove, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Tickets are $50 and include an interactive program, appetizers, and drinks.