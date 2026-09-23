CONSTELLATIONS to Open at The Off-Central Players

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The Off-Central Players, a 501c3 not-for-profit professional theatre company, invites audiences to experience Constellations, Nick Payne's beautifully inventive and deeply moving exploration of love, possibility, and the choices that shape our lives. Running October 15th-25th.

'Constellations is a beautiful exploration of love, choice, and countless possibilities', says director Travis Ray. 'In directing this production, I'm excited to invite audiences into a theatrical world where Marianne and Roland's relationship unfolds across multiple realities—sometimes funny, sometimes heartbreaking, but always deeply human.'

Constellations is the second production of The Off-Central Players 2026/2027 season. The production is directed by Sarasota-based Travis Ray, who helmed last season's production of White, an intimate look at family dynamics, something everyone can relate to. The production stars Logan Franke (Marianne) and Keith Batchelor (Roland).

The production is paired in the Off-Central Players adjoining galley space with a new Exhibition by St. Pete artist Becca McCoy, Everything is Fragile: An Exploration in Cyanotype. This exhibition is supported by the generosity of The Gobioff Foundation.

Performance dates are October 15th through October 25th (Thursdays through Sundays) with a Pay-What-You-Can performance on Wednesday, October 21st.

The Off-Central Players intimate 43-seat black box theatre in the heart of St. Petersburg's Grand Central District, located at 2260 1st Ave, N., St. Petersburg, FL, 33712

Single Tickets range from $20-$40. Season tickets and flex passes are also available.

ABOUT THE OFF-CENTRAL PLAYERS

Located at 2260 1st Avenue South, The Off-Central sits in the heart of DTSP's Grand Central District. Opened in 2021, The Off-Central is an intimate black box theatre and gallery space offering audiences an intimate storytelling experience in an immersive environment. Over the course of the past four seasons, The Off-Central has produced over thirty Main Stage productions, with many being award-nominated and winning, and has been home to a children's educational theater program since its inception, The Big Break Youth Stage.

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