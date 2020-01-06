Broadway Theatre Project's BTP AT LAND AND SEA Will Host Guest Artist Donna McKechnie And Award The Donna McKechnie Musical Theatre Scholarship

Broadway Theatre Project has announced that Tony Award-winner Donna McKechnie will be a guest artist at BTP's summer 2020 intensive: BTP AT LAND AND SEA! For many summers, McKechnie has visited BTP to teach musical theatre audition techniques and song interpretation to aspiring performers. BTP is ecstatic to welcome back this triple-threat artist and gifted teacher.

While teaching at BTP this summer, McKechnie will be honoring one rising musical theatre student with the brand new Donna McKechnie Musical Theatre Scholarship. BTP is proud to announce Chay Nott as the recipient of the scholarship, for his demonstrated potential and passion for the musical theatre artform and industry. The scholarship will provide Nott with funding to further his education at BTP AT LAND AND SEA.

Want to study with McKechnie and other legendary artists in BTP's Guest Artists Series? Apply for BTP AT LAND AND SEA by January 31, 2020 by calling Co-Artistic Director, Debra McWaters, at 888-874-1764 or visiting http://broadwaytheatreproject.com/

Donna McKechnie, who received a Best Actress Tony Award for originating the role of "Cassie" in A CHORUS LINE, is regarded internationally as one of Broadway's foremost singing and dancing leading ladies, having starred in and also choreographed numerous musical theatrical productions in London's West End, Paris and Tokyo.

She most recently opened a new cabaret show at 54 Below with Andrea McArdle, to rave reviews, and will return sometime in March of 2019. "Andrea McArdle and Donna McKechnie Celebrate Stephen Sondheim and Marvin Hamlisch" will be playing all over the country this year.

Last year, Donna was one of the stars in a new musical called HALFTIME, which was just recorded for release soon with a score by Matthew Sklar. She is one of the stars in 4GIRLS4, a new concert series with Andrea McArdle, Faith Prince and Maureen McGovern and will play in Los Angeles this March.

Donna restaged Michael Bennett's choreography for the American Dance Machine 21st Century at the Joyce Theatre in New York.

Last year she costarred in The Arena Stage's production of PAJAMA GAME and the previous year she was one of the stars in Michael John Lachuisa's, THE WILD PARTY in London's West End.

A few seasons ago Donna was featured in Chris Gatelli's highly acclaimed IN YOUR ARMS at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre with a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and co-starred in Warren Carlyle's original musical, CAREFREE.

Besides A CHORUS LINE, Ms. McKechnie's Broadway credits include HOW TO SUCCEED...., THE EDUCATION OF Hyman Kaplan, SONDHEIM-A MUSICAL TRIBUTE (which she also choreographed), ON THE TOWN, PROMISES-PROMISES, COMPANY, STATE FAIR (Fred Astaire Award), and John Doyle's production of THE VISIT.

She was in another Doyle Production a few seasons ago, called TEN CENTS A DANCE at the McCarter Theatre in Princton, N.J.

Besides her extensive work performing in concert and with symphony orchestras all over this country, Donna has starred in numerous regional plays and musicals, including FOLLIES, ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, MACK AND MABEL, GYPSY, LOVE-LOSS AND WHAT I WORE, THE GLASS MENAGERIE and THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES.

Bob Fosse invited Donna to play the lead in his last production, a National tour of SWEET CHARITY, for which she was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award.

She has appeared in numerous television dramatic series and musical shows including HBO Specials, Hullabaloo, the Tonight Show, Fame, Cheers, and Dark Shadows. She choreographed GUYS AND DOLLS at the Hollywood Bowl afew seasons ago, as well as choreographing Leslie Caron in SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS at the Laguna Playhouse.

Ms. McKechnie's memoir, TIME STEPS- My Musical Comedy Life, was published by Simon and Schuster.

She was also featured in the films, THE LITTLE PRINCE and EVERY LITTLE STEP.





