BWW Q&A: Summer Bohnenkamp of The Straz Center

BroadwayWorld sat down for an interview with Summer Bohnenkamp, Chief Programming and Marketing Officer at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts following their 2023/2024 season announcement.

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to announce the 2023-2024 Bank of America Broadway at The Straz season, supported in part by the Tampa Bay Times, official media sponsor of The Straz. The slate includes Beetlejuice, Funny Girl, Company, Girl from the North Country, Mrs. Doubtfire, Peter Pan, Clue and, for a two-week engagement, the Tony Award ® -winning best musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

The season also features The Choir of Man in the intimate Jaeb Theater. In addition to the nine-show package, the season hosts encore engagements of Jesus Christ Superstar, THE BOOK OF MORMON and Les Misérables.

“Our 2023-2024 Bank of America Broadway at The Straz season will give our audiences wonderful new experiences.” said Straz Center President and CEO Greg Holland. “As always, the season is anchored with the most compelling Broadway musicals.

For the upcoming season, we’re working with the producers of London’s West End musical The Choir of Man to create a special ‘Tampa only’ production in the Jaeb Theater. 2023-2024 promises to be a magnificent season at The Straz!”

What inspired you to pursue a career in the arts and specifically in programming and marketing for a performing arts center like the Straz?

Until I was around 23, I didn't even know how much I loved (or would love) the performing arts. I started at The Straz in the ticket office and saw everything - dance, music, performance art, plays, musicals - and I realized how the arts can change a person, make us more well-rounded, empathetic, open, curious and compassionate citizens. Marketing and programming allow me and my colleagues here to bring those life-affirming opportunities to everyone in our community.

Can you describe your journey from joining the Straz Center ticket office in 1997 to becoming the Chief Programming and Marketing Officer in 2021?

I think "journey" really says it all. It's a continuous process of learning and leading. The arts and entertainment industry is an apprentice business. There's no class to take. There's just jumping in and swimming. I have had many great mentors along the way who lifted me up with them.

Can you share some of the challenges and rewards of overseeing such a diverse range of programming at the Straz Center?

A challenge is curating the content on our stages to produce an eclectic season, balancing mission-based programming with commercial programming. The reward is standing at the back of the theater and watching audiences commune; to witness shared experiences as they laugh, cry, gasp, and then, to see them so moved that they jump to their feet the moment the (proverbial) curtain comes down.

What factors do you take into consideration when deciding which shows to bring to the Straz Center?

Oh, wow, so many factors to consider ... Does it serve our mission? What is the artistic sensibility of the show? Does it represent the quality we want to see on our stages? Will it be profitable? Will it need to be subsidized? Will it bring in a new audience? Is it unique, a premiere, something audiences can't get anywhere else? Are people going to have a good time, be wowed?

Can you tell us more about the partnership with London’s West End musical The Choir of Man for a special ‘Tampa only’ production in the Jaeb Theater?

We are thrilled to work with the producers of this incredible show. They considered taking the show to Broadway, but instead agreed that bringing the show to Tampa, sitting down for a long stretch, creating an immersive experience for a large swath of audience members served this show best. It's been an exciting journey working with such talented folks over the last year to now have this bespoke production running in our Jaeb Theater. Plus, there's beer!

Can you share some of your favorite moments or highlights from your time at the Straz Center?

I've been at The Straz for 26 years, so there have been many - seeing the animal procession at the top of The Lion King for the first time in Morsani Hall; literally running into Sting in the backstage hallway as I turned a corner too fast; seeing Blue Man Group's The Complex shortly after 9/11; meeting amazing comics like Lily Tomlin, Garfunkel & Oates, Chris Rock and Nick Offerman; broadcasting Megan Thee Stallion's concert from Morsani Stage during Covid; same with the Verizon 2021 Super Bowl post-show concert with Christina Aguilera, Brandi Carlile, HER, Luke Bryan and others; watching crowds marvel at Wicked (all six times) and Hamilton (both times); presenting Taylor Swift when she was an up-and-coming teenage artist; seeing George Carlin, Janet Jackson, Tori Amos, Alicia Keys, and *the* number one bucket-list concert ever - David Bowie.

What advice would you give to someone aspiring to work in a leadership role in the performing arts industry?

Be tenacious but also be patient. Be resilient; if you get knocked down, bounce right back up. Build up some thick skin. It's a challenging and competitive industry; but so incredibly rewarding. Learn about all aspects of the industry - backstage, onstage, administration - and respect all that goes into getting that performance on stage and the curtain up. You have to be married to your career, love it. And, you have to thrive on pressure. People wash out, or they're lifers, and I'm incredibly lucky to be surrounded by a helluva team of lifers who make this place all that it is.