BWW Previews: THE STRAZ ARTS LEGACY REMIX FROM SEA TO SHINING SEA HONORS HEROES THROUGH THE AGES AT at The Straz Riverwalk

As a way to celebrate diversity in Tampa Bay, The Straz Center created The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project, where writers, actors, musicians, singers, and dancers join together on the Riverwalk to perform for a free event highlighting the beauty of a particular culture. On November 8, The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project is stepping away from culture to honor our heroes.

Arts Legacy REMIX From Sea to Shining Sea celebrates the men and women who defend and protect our country through the centuries.

The event will feature performances by Next Generation Ballet, Manatee School for the Arts, Orange Grove Middle Magnet School, Bella Voce, Stacy Moser, Alvon Griffin, Tampa Bay Technical High School, Navy JROTC Color Guard, and the Veteran-Civilian Dance Ensemble.

"We are celebrating our heroes, whether they be the veterans, the Buffalo Soldiers, Code Talkers - just all of the veterans," said Katurah Robinson, member of the Veteran-Civilian Dance Ensemble. "This is a festive atmosphere to let everyone know that we need to recognize the heroes of our land."

Pairing civilians with veteran counterparts, Katurah's group is presenting a number in celebration with the program.

"We show that (dance) movement is a very significant creative modality that allows us to express ourselves and allows for personal growth so that veterans can reintegrate themselves into our community as seamlessly as possible. The performance also will enable us to introduce our community to our veterans. We have communities growing up now that aren't necessarily familiar with people in our military forces. A long-time ago, there used to be a draft, so it was nothing for a family member to be a part of the military. There have been a least three generations since the draft ended that it's not as common. We hear about military personnel, but we don't have a connection with them.

"I want attendees to walk away, knowing that heroes come in all shapes and sizes. They can be your next-door neighbor. It's not only about veterans, but anyone who selflessly puts themselves on the line without a second thought. The ultimate goal is to inspire unity."

The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project - From Sea to Shining Sea celebration is November 8 at 630-930pm, Straz Riverwalk. To learn more visit, https://strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/Other-Straz-Center-Events/Arts-Legacy-REMIX_1920/From-Sea-to-Shining-Sea.





