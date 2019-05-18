BWW Previews: New Musical PAPER WALLS Debuts at HCC Studio Theatre Ybor City

After the success of Gabe Flores' musical Call It In the Air, the talented local composer/playwright is back today with the world premiere of his newest musical Paper Walls at HCC Studio Theatre at Ybor Campus.

Featuring Bethany Weaver as Daisy, Dylan Fidler as Hadley, Chris Brown as Charlie, Kali Russ as Frankie, and Debbie Devora as Micah/Alyssa, and Andrew Bryant as Cole, The show follows six friends who embark on a coming-of-age road trip as their final time together after they graduate from college.

Gabe said, "The theme of the show is that you never really know someone until you're close enough to not have any walls between you.

The vision for the show is a musical anthology that chronicles a road trip between six friends just after graduating from college. The show explores how longtime friends have walls between them and how close quarters on the road brings them down and truth behind them."

Gabe's favorite part of the show is how people who come see it can find a part of themselves in each character's at different times.

"Whether it's going unheard, finding your own way in life, or picking up the pieces after a heartbreak, there is a moment that everyone finds in themselves," he said. "My personal favorite song is "Right in Front of You" as it is a strong resolution to our main character and knowing the cast loves to sing it."



Gabe explained the Paper Walls is a show for anyone.

"Most people can reminisce about graduating from high school and college and thinking they had it all figured out before real life smacks you right in the face. This can also serve as a cautionary tale for the younger theatergoers to be open and honest with their closest friends and not hide between walls that may only be paper thin."



Showtimes are today at 3 pm and 730 pm at HCC Studio Theater 1411 E 11th Ave Tampa FL 33605. Tickets are $15 for general admission. HCC students, faculty, and staff are free with proper identification. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/291343845108482.









