BWW Previews: BIPOC PLAY-READING SERIES DEBUTS WITH LORRAINE at Straz Center's TECO Theatre

A partnership between Straz's Community Engagement Department and the Conservatory Theatre, the brainchild of Alice Santana, Fred Johnson, and Matt Belopavlovich, the BIPOC Play Reading Series debuts in TECO Theatre on Sunday, February 20. The free four-part program features local and national plays and musicals of BIPOC playwrights with a talkback following the reading.

Matt explained, "As the three of us were talking, we discovered we had these amazing connections and a diverse group of playwrights we could feature. We also talked about bringing classics like August Wilson into the realm of what our theatre students know. Many students know Wicked or Dear Evan Hansen, but how many know plays by August Wilson? That's important to us. It's been a collaborative experience talking about who we know to get work into the Conservatory that reflects what we, as the Straz Center, have dedicated ourselves to - equity, inclusion, and diversity. This is a part of that mission, and it is going to be free, available to the public and our students. That is fulfilling what we promised the community that we would do. It's new and very exciting, and I hope it's a tradition that will continue."

"Lorraine" playwright, Melvin Coleman

In its inaugural February slot, Lorraine is a musical by twin brothers Melvin and Marvin Coleman in its world premiere. The play depicts the last year of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and centers on the Lorraine Motel in which he was killed. Lorraine imagines conversations with iconic artists such as Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Isaac Hayes, and Richard Pryor.

When asked what inspired the musical, Melvin responded, "I was watching Hamilton and thought that there was a disconnect between the great historical black stories and these Broadway tales. When I researched Martin Luther King in stage plays, I really didn't find anything except one which depicted his last night at the Lorraine Hotel prior to his assassination. It made me want to dig into the story and do it in a manner that it can be fun, energetic, and thought-invoking and encapsulate all the elements that'd you want in a great show."

Melvin discovered that the Lorraine Hotel was a "Green Book Hotel," meaning for black travelers, artists, and entertainers, that was where they had to stay. He further discovered Stax Studios was a block from the hotel.

"I crafted Lorraine by reading a series of other stories," he said. "It's a wildly entertaining type of story."

Lorraine follows the year before Martin Luther King's assassination. Melvin's goal is to capture Martin Luther King as a person, not a mythical figure, who was in Memphis at the time to support the sanitation workers who were on strike for unequal pay and unfair work environment.

"Martin Luther King had reached, like, a rockstar status at the time. The story is about the effect the whole movement had on the people in the country. When he was in Memphis, he would stay at the Lorraine. It turned into 'the king stayed here - room 306.' The biopic crafts around other people's reactions to him during that period of time. I want people to be able to touch his dream and hold it in their hands, a physical, tangible thing out there. To do that, I want to show the balance of the movement. I'm trying to set a tone of who he was at the end of his life. Sometimes, I feel like he is summed up in a series of speeches. I feel he is so much more than that."

When asked what he thought the audience would enjoy most about the reading, Melvin said his goal is to be a conversation starter.

"I want to start a conversation about all the multiple experiences that were happening at that time. Although Martin Luther King was spearheading a movement, there were so many different pieces, so many other stories and contributors at that time. I'm excited to be able to shine a light on those stories. I hope that people watch this and are intrigued to dig for themselves to look for these and other stories. The Civil Rights Movement is really about more than one person. When Martin Luther King spoke during "The Mountaintop Speech," he was speaking prophetically. He was telling everyone if this movement can die with me, it's really not a movement," said Melvin. "I want to ignite people to think differently about change; get people looking at the past and how hard they worked for voting rights or fair wages. Where are we in that fight now? Why can't we pick up the mantle and be able to move forward? Why does the story have to end with his assassination? "

On Sunday, February 20, Lorraine at Straz' TECO Theatre at 2:30 PM. Additional play readings will be held on Sunday, March 27, April 24, and May 15. All play readings will be FREE and held at 2:30 PM. in the TECO Theater. Reservations are required by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or visiting the website at www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/Voices-of-the-Community/BIPOC-Playreading-Series

