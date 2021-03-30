BWW Previews: ALL AGES AND ABILITIES SHOWCASED IN LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET! Virtually at Broadway Everyday Star Theater

While Broadway remains dark until September, Broadway Everyday Star Theater, an independent community theatre in Tampa Bay, gives a global voice to performers of all ages and abilities online. Disability is a word that never enters their vocabulary.

"This amazing cast includes professional performers, pre-performers, blindness, autism, rare syndromes such as Xia-Gibbs, speech impediments, performers who used wheelchairs, and typical performers as well," explained Broadway Everyday Star Theater founder Katie Welch.

On April 10 at 8 pm, Lights, Stage, Sing Cabaret! will feature selections from musical theatre, including Les Mes, Hairspray, Ragtime, Sound of Music, and more.

"It has been a wonderful experience watching working with all of these performers from around the world," said Musical Director Amanda Schapiro.

Katie connected with the show's international talent via Facebook and has been busy rehearsing on Zoom.

Thirty-two performers come from as close as the U.S. and Canada and as far away as England, Ireland, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Each will get the opportunity to be showcased in a role they've always wanted to play or try their hand at something new they've never experienced before.

Forty-eight-year-old Erik Drake from Michigan explained, "This is my first time auditioning for and being cast in a show. I'm honored to have the opportunity to work with and learn from an amazing international cast and creative team. The show includes some of my favorite musical theatre numbers performed by a talented, diverse group of performers representing a wide range of ages and abilities."

Louisiana transplant, Georgia performer Cierra Theriot, 23, is completely blind due to retinopathy of prematurity; but that doesn't stop her from adding her voice to the cabaret.

"What I like about the show is all of the inspiring and upbeat songs we are doing. I also love the inclusivity and how diverse the cast is; many of us have disabilities, we are from all over the world, and that's what makes this show so beautiful and amazing."

Also, without sight, ten-year-old Oashia Mankee from England is most excited about "meeting new people and learning new songs and singing."

Katie has wanted to bring theatre back into its performers' and patrons' lives since the pandemic closed theatre doors unexpectedly last year.

"This show combines people from different cultures bringing musical theatre songs to life virtually," said Katie. "Ever since COVID and the theatre shut down, I wanted to reach out to anyone who misses the theater life. There are so many good talents around the world, and I love that we connected to show our passion for the theater."

The April 10 online show can be accessed on Broadway Everyday Star Theater's YouTube and Facebook Pages at 8 pm. While the show is free, donations are accepted.

