BWW Previews: 2020-2021 SEASON 'REIMAGINE' IS REVEALED ONLINE at American Stage

New season features socially-distanced in-theatre performances and live stream

On Friday evening, September 4, on televisions and computers across Tampa Bay and beyond, American Stage virtually debuted their 2020-2021 season from Vimeo live. Appropriately named REIMAGINE, for a season designed to ensure productions can be presented during social distancing, the season features a virtual series, a series available both safely in-theatre and online, a family series, two festivals, and American Stage in the Park.

"It is clear that at this moment we're being asked to learn, to be bold, and to innovate. We're being asked to reimagine so that we may continue to be a resource to our community in a time where the exchange of stories, conversations, empathy, and connection, is so deeply needed," CEO/Producing Artistic Director Stephanie Gularte opened the video.

The video featured both staff, actors, and playwrights selected to be part of this historic season.

The Digital Series features three plays from October to December:

Commissioned work by Rachel Lynett, "Letters to Kamala," An American Stage commissioned work by Rachel Lynett runs October and November. Three history-making women of color discuss the huge significance of Kamala Harris' Vice-Presidential nomination and pose the question, 'how do you mend a country with a broken heart?'

In November, American Stage brings "Kate - The Unexamined Life of Katharine Hepburn" by Rick Foster and the unconventional life of Katherine Hepburn to the virtual stage.

"Nosotros La Gente (We The People)," a story of faith, hope, and love, a commissioned work by Jerry Montoya, is showcased in December.

"When it is safe for us to return to onsite performances, we will be ready," CEO/Producing Artistic Director Stephanie Gularte said. "This season programming allows us to remain nimble as we innovate ways to deliver more powerful stories than ever before."

The Hybrid Series - both safely in-theatre and live-streamed, offers three plays from January to August:

In January 2021, American Stage welcomes back the World Premiere of "The People Downstairs," a story of loneliness, loss, love, and the healing power of laughter, by local playwright Natalie Symons. The debut was postponed hours before opening night in March.

In February/March 2021, "Satchmo at the Waldorf" by Terry Teachout is a one-man three-character play in which the same actor portrays Louis Armstrong, the greatest of all jazz trumpeters; Joe Glaser, his white manager; and Miles Davis, who admired Armstrong's playing but disliked his onstage manner.

In May/June 2021, "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play" by Jocelyn Bioh deals with colorism, classism, and body shaming in boarding school.

July/August 2021, brings a modern retelling of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," adapted by American Stage. "Romeo & Juliet in America (the one with the happy ending)" proves love may conquer all.

American Stage also features The Family Series with "FAIRYTALES REIMAGINED: Stories for a New World" Adapted from Grimm's Fairy Tales by Sadie Lockhart, Patrick A. Jackson, and Tiffany Ford in October/November. In December, the beloved holiday tale of George Bailey in "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" adapted by Joe Landry comes to the stage.

The 5th Annual 21st Century Voices: Emerging Plays - New Play Festival arrives on January 2021, and Summer 2021 marks the return of AS IF! Improv Festival with local, regional, and musical improvisational artists.

Presented by Bank of America, American Stage in the Park is scheduled to return under the stars with the pop musical "Footloose - the Musical" at Demens Landing Spring 2021.

"Our 2020-2021 Season: REIMAGINE, embraces this time of transition and change in our world and within our art form," said Stephanie. "It was essential that we craft a season that allows us to remain connected to our community at a time when we all deeply need the meaningful human connection that powerful storytelling can provide, while at the same time preparing for ongoing flexibility in an evolving public health landscape."

To learn more about the new season of plays presented, visit http://americanstage.org/2020-2021-season.

