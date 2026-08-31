THE WOMAN IN BLACK to Open at Ruth Eckerd Hall's Murray Theatre

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The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall has announced that they will be producing two shows in the Murray Theatre with local theater company, Hat Trick Theatre Productions. The first show, The Woman In Black, will be on Thursday, October 15 – Sunday, October 18. Tickets are on sale now. The second show will be announced shortly.

“We are thrilled to resume our partnership with Hat Trick Theatre and look forward to offering our audiences two very different live performance experiences this season – one psychological thriller and one farcical comedy. Come see us as we celebrate their return and showcase the abundance of talent in our community,” said Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts Vice President & Chief Education and Community Engagement Officer Sharon Reid-Kane, Ed.D.

The Woman In Black by Stephen Mallatratt, based on the novel by Susan Hill, is a suspenseful psychological thriller directed by Jack Holloway, Drama Department Chair at The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts and Artistic Director of Hat Trick Theatre. In the play, Arthur Kipps claims to have survived a terrifying supernatural encounter. However, tragedy has followed him ever since. Desperate to lay the past to rest, he hires an actor to help him recreate his story onstage. But as the tale unfolds, strange things begin to happen, and some stories refuse to stay buried.

Hat Trick Theatre Productions is the resident theatre company of The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Founded in 2004, Hat Trick is built by local theatre artists with a commitment to entertaining and growing the artistic community, both onstage and off. Hat Trick is a professional and nonprofit 501(c)(3) company devoted to making theatre fun, accessible and exciting. The company believes that entertainment is just as important as artistry and strive for both with each production. Hat Trick produces high-quality performances that both veteran audiences and newcomers to the arts will enjoy. The last time Hat Trick produced a show at the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall was with the performance of Neil Simon's Rumors in February 2020, making the continuation of this relationship especially meaningful.

'Hat Trick Theatre is thrilled to return to the Murray Theatre at the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts! We're so excited to be back in this wonderful space with these wonderful people. We're looking forward to another season of laughter, thrills, and unforgettable live theatre. Hope to see you at the show,” said Jack Holloway, Drama Department Chair at The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts and Artistic Director of Hat Trick Theatre.

Tickets priced at $40 for General Admission and $30 for students and military with photo ID are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Murray Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.

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