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Bachman-Turner Overdrive will launch ttheir No Speed Limit Tour, which hits the road across the U.S. The trek sees founding member Randy Bachman revving up again with BTO following a successful summer tour with Burton Cummings as The Guess Who. BTO's No Speed Limit Tour will include a stop at Ruth Eckerd Hall with special guest John Waite on Friday, January 8 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 28 at 10 am.

In 2023, Bachman revived BTO, the legendary rock n' roll band behind worldwide hits such as Takin' Care Of Business and You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet, and has continued to tour for several years. Led by Bachman, BTO recently revamped its lineup with his son Tal Bachman on guitar; his daughter-in-law KoKo Bachman on drums; as well as his friends Lance Lapointe on bass and Brent Knudsen on guitar, for a true family affair. The BTO legacy lives on, promising unforgettable performances and a continued impact on the ever-evolving rock landscape.

Randy Bachman has become a legendary figure in the rock n' roll world through his talents as a guitarist, songwriter, performer and producer. To date, he has earned over 120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. His songwriting has garnered him the coveted #1 spot on radio playlists in over 20 countries and over the course of his career he has sold over 40 million records. Randy's songs have been recorded by a broad range of artists and have been placed in dozens of TV shows, films and commercials. Impressively, his music has provided a veritable soundtrack of the last 50 years of popular music.

John Waite's catalogue of hits features some of the most loved songs of the 80s and 90s – the #1 Worldwide hit Missing You, The Baby's Isn't It Time and Bad English When I See You Smile rank amongst some of his biggest international hits and are still heard on radio today. Others include Tears, Change and These Times Are Hard For Lovers. Every Step Of The Way and If Anybody Had A Heart appeared on the soundtrack to the 1986 Demi Moore film About Last Night. Deal for Life, penned by Martin Page and Bernie Taupin, was featured in the Days Of Thunder soundtrack. As a solo artist and as the lead singer of The Baby's and Bad English, John Waite was a fixture of album-oriented rock radio stations during the '70s and '80s. John Waite had a talent for power ballads and driving arena rock, occasionally touching on new wave-styled power pop as well.

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