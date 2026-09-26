A STEADY RAIN to Open at TheatreFor in Clearwater
The two-man drama will be staged at TheatreFor's intimate venue in Clearwater, emphasizing the immediacy of Huff's interwoven monologues and character-driven narrative.
TheatreFor will present Keith Huff's two-man drama A Steady Rain, running November 6–22, 2026, in Clearwater.
Set against the unforgiving streets of Chicago, A Steady Rain follows Denny and Joey, two lifelong friends and veteran police partners whose bond has endured since childhood. When a series of increasingly devastating events throws their personal and professional lives into turmoil, the two men are forced to confront questions of loyalty, responsibility, friendship, and the consequences of choices that cannot be undone.
Told through interwoven monologues and sharply charged exchanges, Huff's intimate two-character drama allows each man to tell his version of what happened—and gradually reveals how differently two people can experience the same events.
The result is an intense theatrical journey into moral gray areas, where friendship and loyalty collide with duty, violence, family, and personal accountability.
A Steady Rain received widespread attention during its 2009 Broadway production starring Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig. The play's tightly constructed storytelling and two demanding central roles have since made it a compelling work for intimate theatres.
TheatreFor's production places audiences close to the action in its intimate Clearwater performance space, emphasizing the immediacy of Huff's storytelling and the complicated relationship between its two central characters.
Performance Information
November 6–22, 2026
Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM
Sundays at 2:00 PM
TheatreFor, 1863 N. Highland Ave., Clearwater, FL 33755
About TheatreFor
TheatreFor is a Clearwater-based theatre company dedicated to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for artists while presenting new works, contemporary plays, classics, and unique theatrical experiences. From world premieres and new-play development to reimagined classics and educational programming, TheatreFor strives to create intimate, engaging theatre for artists and audiences throughout the Tampa Bay community.
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