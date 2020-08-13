17 Year-Old Ballerina Alexandra de Roos Creates 'Peace Love Leotards' Nonprofit to Provide Dancewear to Kids

de Roos began working on Peace Love Leotards when she was just 8 years old.

WFLA has reported on 17 year-old ballerina, whose idea at 8 years old to collect and donate gently used dance-wear, has become official ten years later. Peace, Love, Leotards is now a 501c3 non-profit.

Read the full story HERE.

"Dance enhances your life in so many ways, that so many other ways can't," said Alexandra. "So for it to be cost prohibitive is kinda heartbreaking."

Alexandra has secured backing from seven dance-wear companies to donate items for Peace, Love, Leotards to distribute, and two corporate sponsors are on board, donating funding to the project.

Since becoming a 501c3, Peace, Love, Leotards has donated $2,000 in dance-wear, collected $5,200 in-kind dance-wear donations and $2,500 in cash donations through PayPal.

Peace, Love, Leotards was recognized with the President's Certified Volunteer Service Award.

"Bridging the socioeconomic gap has been the main goal of Peace Love Leotards and I've truly seen what the effects of dance can do and I want to bring that to every child."

For more information, visit PeaceLoveLeotards.com.

Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You