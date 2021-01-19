Pensacola Opera Reopens This Week With CARMEN

Pensacola Opera will reopen this week with a production of Carmen. Performances run January 20, 22, and 24.

Pensacola Opera favorite Elise Quagliata is Carmen- opera's ultimate seductress whose charms cannot be tamed. Under the power of her spell, rival lovers force her to make a deadly decision. Bizet's grand operatic masterpiece returns to Pensacola in an exciting spectacle, led by stage director Fenlon Lamb (Don Giovanni, 2020).

Unable to join in person? New this season, consider joining in for a special live stream experience!

Learn more and buy tickets at https://pensacolaopera.com/event/carmen-2/2021-01-20/.

CONDUCTOR | Jerome Shannon

STAGE DIRECTOR | Fenlon Lamb

SCENIC DESIGNER | Jefferson Ridenour

LIGHTING DESIGNER | Barry Steele

PROJECTIONS DESIGNER | Kris Kirkwood

COSTUME DESIGNER | Glenn Avery Breed

HAIR & MAKEUP DESIGNER | Brittany Rappise

STAGE MANAGER | Karl Anderson

REHEARSAL PIANIST | Anthony Benz*

SCENERY & PROPS PROVIDED BY | Papermoon Opera Productions

COSTUMES PROVIDED BY | Wardrobe Witchery