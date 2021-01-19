Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pensacola Opera Reopens This Week With CARMEN

Performances run January 20, 22, and 24.

Jan. 19, 2021  

Pensacola Opera will reopen this week with a production of Carmen. Performances run January 20, 22, and 24.

Pensacola Opera favorite Elise Quagliata is Carmen- opera's ultimate seductress whose charms cannot be tamed. Under the power of her spell, rival lovers force her to make a deadly decision. Bizet's grand operatic masterpiece returns to Pensacola in an exciting spectacle, led by stage director Fenlon Lamb (Don Giovanni, 2020).

Unable to join in person? New this season, consider joining in for a special live stream experience!

Learn more and buy tickets at https://pensacolaopera.com/event/carmen-2/2021-01-20/.

CONDUCTOR | Jerome Shannon
STAGE DIRECTOR | Fenlon Lamb
SCENIC DESIGNER | Jefferson Ridenour
LIGHTING DESIGNER | Barry Steele
PROJECTIONS DESIGNER | Kris Kirkwood
COSTUME DESIGNER | Glenn Avery Breed
HAIR & MAKEUP DESIGNER | Brittany Rappise
STAGE MANAGER | Karl Anderson
REHEARSAL PIANIST | Anthony Benz*
SCENERY & PROPS PROVIDED BY | Papermoon Opera Productions
COSTUMES PROVIDED BY | Wardrobe Witchery




