Video: Watch the Memorial Service for Barry Humphries at the Sydney Opera House

A state memorial service was held on December 15th for world-renowned entertainer, author, actor and satirist Barry Humphries AC CBE.

Watch the service below.

Humphries passed away this past April at 89.

John Barry Humphries AO CBE (born 17 February 1934) was an Australian actor, artist, author, comedian and satirist. He is best known for writing and playing his on-stage and television alter egos Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson. He is also a film producer and script writer, a star of London's West End musical theatre, a writer, and a landscape painter. For his delivery of dadaist and absurdist humour to millions, biographer Anne Pender described Humphries in 2010 as not only "the most significant theatrical figure of our time ... [but] the most significant comedian to emerge since Charlie Chaplin".

Humphries appeared on Broadway in the Tony & Drama Desk Award-winning Dame Edna: The Royal Tour from 1999 to 2000, returning in 2004 with Dame Edna: Back with a Vengence, followed by All About Me with Michael Feinstein in 2010.

Most recently, Humphries played the West End and toured the UK with his solo show Barry Humphries: The Man Behind the Mask.



