Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Barry Humphries, Creator of Dame Edna Everage, Passes Away at 89

Barry Humphries, Creator of Dame Edna Everage, Passes Away at 89

Barry Humphries, comedian and creator of Dame Edna Everage, passed away on Saturday, April 22.

Apr. 22, 2023  

According to various sources, Barry Humphries, comedian and creator of Dame Edna Everage, passed away surrounded by family at a hospital in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, April 22.

In a statement, his family remembers the comedian as a man who was "completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit."

The statement continues: "With over ​70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be."

"His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted. Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of ​a​​​​rt in all its forms.​

"He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives.

"The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on."

John Barry Humphries AO CBE (born 17 February 1934) was an Australian actor, artist, author, comedian and satirist. He is best known for writing and playing his on-stage and television alter egos Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson. He is also a film producer and script writer, a star of London's West End musical theatre, a writer, and a landscape painter. For his delivery of dadaist and absurdist humour to millions, biographer Anne Pender described Humphries in 2010 as not only "the most significant theatrical figure of our time ... [but] the most significant comedian to emerge since Charlie Chaplin".

Humphries appeared on Broadway in the Tony & Drama Desk Award-winning Dame Edna: The Royal Tour from 1999 to 2000, returning in 2004 with Dame Edna: Back with a Vengence, followed by All About Me with Michael Feinstein in 2010.

Most recently, Humphries played the West End and toured the UK with his solo show Barry Humphries: The Man Behind the Mask.

Watch Barry Humphries as Dame Edna below.

Dame Edna shares her complaint about Phantom of the Opera with Andrew Lloyd Webber.





Related Stories
Salonga, Lewis, and Vosk To Perform At The White House State Dinner Photo
Salonga, Lewis, and Vosk To Perform At The White House State Dinner
Next week, a trio of Broadway stars will take the stage at The White House as part of a state dinner for Yoon Suk Yeol, the president of South Korea.
Photos: Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Meet The Photo
Photos: Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Meet The Press!
The sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, is getting ready to begin previews on Broadway. Today the show's stars met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the moment. See photos from the event! 
STRANGER SINGS! to Conclude Off-Broadway Run May Photo
STRANGER SINGS! to Conclude Off-Broadway Run May
Audiences have just two more weeks to see Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's. Learn how to purchase tickets!
Photo: Ariana DeBose Visits LIFE OF PI on Broadway Photo
Photo: Ariana DeBose Visits LIFE OF PI on Broadway
Check out a photo of Ariana DeBose visiting Life of Pi on Broadway!

More Hot Stories For You


Barry Humphries, Creator of Dame Edna Everage, Passes Away at 89Barry Humphries, Creator of Dame Edna Everage, Passes Away at 89
April 22, 2023

Barry Humphries, comedian and creator of Dame Edna Everage, passed away surrounded by family at a hospital in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, April 22.
Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis, and Jessica Vosk To Perform At The White House State Dinner For South Korean President, Yoon Suk YeolLea Salonga, Norm Lewis, and Jessica Vosk To Perform At The White House State Dinner For South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol
April 21, 2023

Next week, a trio of Broadway stars will take the stage at The White House as part of a state dinner for Yoon Suk Yeol, the president of South Korea.
Photos: See Jessica Vosk, George Abud, Darren Criss & More at Atlantic Theater Company's 2023 GalaPhotos: See Jessica Vosk, George Abud, Darren Criss & More at Atlantic Theater Company's 2023 Gala
April 21, 2023

Check out photos from Atlantic Theater Company's 2023 gala!
STRANGER SINGS!, THE PARODY MUSICAL to Conclude Off-Broadway Run MaySTRANGER SINGS!, THE PARODY MUSICAL to Conclude Off-Broadway Run May
April 21, 2023

Audiences have just two more weeks to see Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's. Learn how to purchase tickets!
Photo: Ariana DeBose Visits LIFE OF PI on BroadwayPhoto: Ariana DeBose Visits LIFE OF PI on Broadway
April 21, 2023

Check out a photo of Ariana DeBose visiting Life of Pi on Broadway!
share