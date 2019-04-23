VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

Come behind the scenes and meet the cast of the Australian premiere of SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS starring Amber Mcmahon, Sharon Millerchip, Yalin Ozucelik, Jane Piegan, Justin Smith and Dorje Swallow.

Watch the video below!

Jo Turner directs this uplifting comedy about six people who escape city life to embark on a silent retreat. Written by Drama Desk Award winner Bess Wohl, SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS was the 2016 Critics Pick of The New York Times, New York Magazine and Time Out New York. It opens at Sydney's Darlinghurst Theatre Company on May 3.

BOOK NOW: https://www.darlinghursttheatre.com/what.../small-mouth-sounds or call (02) 8356 9987





