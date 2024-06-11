THE CHANGELINGS Comes to PACT Centre for Emerging Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE CHANGELINGS - a genre-bending show that will speak to anyone who has had to leave people or communities in order to redefine themselves.

THE CHANGELINGS is the latest autobiographical work from the "rigorous and fearless" Charlotte Salusinszky (Little Jokes in Times of War). The part-concert, part-theatre, part-fairy-realm-fantasy is premiering as part of PACT's mainstage program. Directed by Zoë Hollyoak, (Collapsible, Shitty) THE CHANGELINGS is an existential coming-of-age quest about Christianity, bisexuality and becoming your mother. The performance will also feature a live-score by Musicians and Co-Composers, Michaela Ellis and Bonnie Stuart.

As monologuing frontwoman, Charlotte Salusinszky, reflects, "This show began after one fateful viewing of the 2003 film, 'Freaky Friday', in which a mother and daughter switch bodies for a day. An average movie night perhaps, except for the fact that I was on the cusp of leaving the church. As I watched this mother and daughter swap skins again and again, I saw my own dysphoric struggle to integrate my queer body and my Christian body. Something had to change. And so began my quest to stage this second coming(-of-age)."

"I wrote this show for survival; I needed to write myself into a story that was wholly my own, once the meaning and purpose I found within an overarching Christian narrative disintegrated. I have a hunch that this will resonate with others who have been through the same process, and extend to anyone who has had to leave communities or people they loved in order to redefine themselves."

Director Zoë Hollyoak shares, "In the spirit of autobiographical confessions, I spent a lot of time in the church. Years later, since shedding this belief, I still find myself actively unlearning. It has been a joyous and cathartic experience to make this show with Charlotte. We hope it speaks to anyone who has been brave enough to leave behind a world that no longer serves them. We've dipped the production in magical fairy dust and created a multi-genre live-score that we hope even Lindsay Lohan would be proud of."

Join the artists behind the masterpiece for a post-show Q&A on the 21st of June. The performance on the 21st will also be interpreted by an Auslan Interpreter.

The Changelings runs from the 19th of June 2024 - 22nd June 2024 at PACT Centre for Emerging Artists.

THE TEAM

Writer & Performer: Charlotte Salusinszky

Director: Zoë Hollyoak

Sound Director: Rowan Yeomans

Co-Composers & Musicians: Bonnie Stewart and Micaela Ellis

Production Design: Hailley Hunt

Lighting Designer: Frankie Clarke

The Changelings is presented and commissioned by PACT. The Changelings is supported by the Australian Government through Creative Australia, and Creative Practice Lab, School of the Arts & Media, UNSW Sydney. This project was previously supported through a residency at Griffin Theatre as a shortlisted project for the Create NSW Incubator Fellowship (Theatre), and a residency at QTheatre.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.pact.net.au/whatson/the-changelings

Accessibility information can be found here: https://www.pact.net.au/contact

Comments