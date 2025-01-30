Sydney's QUEERSTORIES Returns to Riverside in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Returning by popular demand, Riverside Theatres will present Maeve Marsden’s crowd favourite Queerstories, for one night only, on Saturday 22nd February. Queerstories celebrates the culture and creativity of the LGBTQI+ community, one true story at a time.

Vulnerable and fierce, hilarious and heartbreaking, Queerstories invites each guest to share the story they want to tell, but are never asked to; unexpected tales of pride, prejudice, resilience and resistance.

An institution around the country, Queerstories has played to crowds big and small, from Mudgee to Murwillumbah, Albury to Adelaide, Brisbane and beyond, with an award-winning podcast featuring an archive of nearly 400 queer tales.

The production will feature a stellar line up of storytellers from all walks of life, including Tongan-Australian writer Winnie Dunn, founder of EnQueer, Sydney Queer Writers’ Festival, Joanna Lamb, multidisciplinary artist and performer Nancy Denis, Deaf Drag artist Andrew Wiltshire, award-winning author of ‘A Language of Limbs’ Dylin Hardcastle, and performance artist Nico Enrico Bruni.

