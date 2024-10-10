News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir Will Perform ECHOES OF PRIDE

The performance is on Saturday 26 October.

By: Oct. 10, 2024
Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir Will Perform ECHOES OF PRIDE Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir will present a celebration of diversity, resilience and the unifying power of music with their Echoes of Pride, at Petersham Town Hall on Saturday 26 October.

LATEST NEWS

REVIEW: Carmel Dean's WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Receives An Encore Season At Belvoir Theatre
Sydney Philharmonia Choirs to Honor Rodgers & Hammerstein
AN AMBIVALENT WOMAN OF 37 Sets Encore Performances Next Month
Compañía Pepa Molina to Present World Premiere of FLAMENCOBITS by Pepa Molina

Through a carefully curated selection of songs from over 10 years of SGLC repertoire, Echoes of Pride will take audiences on a journey that echoes the struggles, triumphs, and the indomitable spirit of the LGBTQIA+ community.

From uplifting anthems like I’m Still Standing, to timeless classics such as Over The Rainbow, each song will resonate with the themes of love, acceptance, and hope.

Music Director Adam Majsay said, “With popular queer anthems and commissioned works inspired by the personal experiences of the SGLC members, you’ll experience the beauty of our voices united in harmony, as we celebrate the strength and vibrancy of our community.”

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir has been the soundtrack of Sydney’s LGBTQI community for more than 10 years. It is a non-auditioned choir which welcomes members regardless of their sexual identity or musical experience. The choir is open to all, united by a love of singing together and striving for performance excellence. A powerful symbol of diversity, inclusion and harmony, the choir has maintained a vital and visible presence in the history of Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community since 1991.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos