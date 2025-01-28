Short+Sweet Sydney Festival Opens in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Short+Sweet Sydney has announced the launch of its 2025 Season, marking 23 years of Australia's most exciting short-form theatre festival. With its roots firmly in the local community and a global reach that includes dozens of satellite festivals around the world, Short+Sweet continues to celebrate creativity, connection, and collaboration.

Leading the charge is newly appointed Festival Director, Ali Bendall, whose diverse background and passion for the arts will make 2025 the festival's biggest and most dynamic season ever. Ali, an International Short+Sweet star herself in 2024, performed in Seeds in Your Pocket by Fiona Leonard, with awards in Sydney, Wollongong and Hollywood festivals.

According to Festival founder and Artistic Director Mark Cleary: “Ali's vision and dedication promise to bring fresh energy and exciting new perspectives to Short+Sweet, ensuring its continued growth and success.”

This year's festival promises a diverse program with contributions from talented local writers and directors, as well as creatives from the USA, Canada, and the UK.

Reflecting on her new role, Ali Bendall shared: “Creating a real sense of community is what Short+Sweet is about. "I look forward to seeing the connections, friendships, and brilliant collaborations that Sydney's vibrant independent theatre scene has to offer.”



The 2025 festival kicks off on 13 February and runs for three exciting months, culminating in the Gala Finals on 18 May 2025. The iconic Turner Hall at TAFE NSW's Ultimo Campus will serve as the festival's home, providing the perfect stage for this celebration of creativity and innovation.

This year, audiences can expect exciting new additions to the program: Week 2 (20–23 February) will celebrate Sydney's LGBTQI+ community with a special Pride-themed lineup.

Come You Spirit's Jo Bloom curates Bite-sized Bard – a week of Shakespeare-themed and inspired works.

Week 12 (commencing 5 May) will showcase the Cabaret Week, featuring singers, dancers, and multidisciplinary performers in a dazzling celebration of talent.

As always, the festival's grand finale will include semi-finals and the unmissable Gala Finals in the week of 16 May, where the best of the best will shine on stage.

Comments