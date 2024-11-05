SUNDAY Extends at Sydney Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sydney Theatre Company’s season of Sunday, Melbourne Theatre Company’s ode to arts philanthropist Sunday Reed, has been extended until 14 December following opening night at Sydney Opera House last Friday.

Five additional performances are now on sale for this “not to be missed” (Stage Noise) new Australian work starring the incandescent Nikki Shiels, who “radiates a lasting light” (Sydney Morning Herald) in “a performance that is as provocative as it is captivating” (Suzy Goes See).

Sunday delves into the passionate love triangle between wealthy arts patron Sunday Reed, played by Shiels, her husband, John Reed, played by Matt Day, and the famed Heide Circle’s most notable member, Sidney Nolan, played by James O’Connell. They are joined by Ratidzo Mambo as celebrated modernist painter Joy Hester, and Jude Hyland as Sweeney Reed.

Written by award-winning playwright Anthony Weigh and helmed by one of the country’s most accomplished directors, Sarah Goodes, Sunday is a dazzling exploration of love, social politics, history and art that reveals the complex relationships that gave rise to the most iconic Australian artworks of the 20th century including Nolan’s Ned Kelly series.

