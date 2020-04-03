Red Line Productions Will Stream ORPHANS, Starring Alec Baldwin

By special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, Red Line Productions will present a live streamed reading of Lyle Kessler's visceral masterpiece Orphans, featuring Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Alec Baldwin, Aaron Glenane (68 Whiskey) and Red Line Co-Founder Andrew Henry, with stage directions and descriptions read by lifetime member of The Actors Studio Judy Jerome.

The 90-minute live stream will be broadcast live on Saturday 11th of April at 9pm (New York Time) and 11am on the 12th of April (Sydney, Australia Time).

All four performers will be connected from their homes around the globe thanks to Canvas Collective, a streaming production house in Sydney, who will be broadcasting the live reading via our Facebook page and via YouTube.

"I love this play and I am excited to, finally, be playing Australia!" - Baldwin says.

CLICK FOR 'TICKETS'





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You