REVIEW: LA CLIQUE Celebrates the 20th Anniversary Of Originating the “Sexy Circus” Genre With An Elegant Evening Of Eclectic Entertainment.

Friday 11th October 2024, 7pm, The Studio, Sydney Opera House

LA CLIQUE returns to the Sydney Opera House to celebrate the 20’th Anniversary of paving the way for the popular genre of “sexy circus” that blends circus, cabaret, vaudeville and burlesque. Spiegelmaestro David Bates, the creative producer and director at the heart of LA CLIQUE has gathered a diverse ensemble of performers that take their respective special skills to the next level to surprise and delight the Sydney audience.

Reflecting LA CLIQUE’s Spiegeltent origins at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2004, the Sydney Opera House’s black box Studio space has been adorned with festoons of lights leading to a focal point of a central circular podium upon which stands a claw foot bathtub. The audience are seated ‘in the round’ with a higher platform on the North East corner accommodating VIP Table seating and a grand piano and there is the option for Mezzanine level seats and bar stools for those that want to look down on the action. It is noted that the front row seats do come with a splash zone warning due to the aforementioned bathtub and other unique acts.

Running at a compact 70 minutes, LA CLIQUE utilizes the circus format of intrepid acts mixed with clowning interludes. For the 20th Anniversary David Bates has prepared a diverse lineup of performers that take their chosen skill to the next level, ensuring that no matter how many circus type shows the audience may have seen, there is still something new and exciting on display. The celebration has been prepared to honor the troupe’s origins as the founders of “Sexy Circus” while keeping an elegant sophistication to the evening, even when hula hoop artist Tara Boom is brandishing little more than a popcorn machine, heels and the requisite hoops, contortionist David Pereira is slathering on shaving cream to all parts of his body or leather clad juggler Mario Queen of the Circus is dreaming of Wembley Stadium.

Sword swallower Heather Holliday has a playful charm as she shares her talent that garners a legion of male fans. LJ Marles is stunning in stiletto boots as he takes to his creation, the Tension Straps. Mirko Kockenberger takes the Rolla Bolla and hand balance skill to a sophisticated striptease with champagne bottles and flutes. Tuedon Ariri reinvents La Clique’s original bathtub act with her aerial straps act that puts more than the front row into the splash zone. In contrast to his comic contortion piece, David Pereira’s aerial silks number shows off his ballet background with an evocative dance above the stage. Tara Boom gives a parasol spinning a refined elegance in white suit while Ursula Martinez , an original LA CLIQUE cast member sheds the staid black suit for her famous handkerchief trick.

LA CLIQUE’s 20th Anniversary celebration show is the perfect way to kick of a spring night in Sydney.

Photos: Daniel Boud

La Clique | Sydney Opera House

