Thursday 5th September 7pm North Tent, Village Green, Darling Harbour

REVIEW: Kym Vaitiekus shares his thoughts on ADULT BUBBLE SHOW

Kid wonder and salacious bubble antics create a Fringe Festival highlight.

My expectations were blown away as the show starts and I’m taken over by childhood joy. It's like discovering the wonder of bubbles for the first time.

That sense of awe is such a delight, and this mood is effervescent for the entire performance.

Lulia Benze and Kurt Murray, winners Best Circus Act at Fringe World 2023, are masters of their bubble technology.

Consummate festival performers, their movement, comedic and burlesque skills come to the fore to create an exciting, creative, saucy and entertaining night of bubble brilliance and fun.

The extraordinary visuals are pictorial masterpieces. This is live art.

The night takes us through various scenarios. The office experience, an android-esque tryst, bombed out hippies, shadow porn and B&D neo burlesque antics.

These creative and comedic sequences thoroughly engage us as Murray and Benze with their non sop flowing detergent, display their exceptional bubble variations. A bubble diamond, a bubble tent, the creations are extraordinary.

The child wonder transforms into bawdy humour with phallic imagery and risqué burlesque. We are tantalised and bursting with laughter.

With sublime bubble theatrics and the ripped acrobatic bodies of Benze and Murray, this show with sudsy shenanigans will pop your expectations and wet your appetite.

Check it out and I dare say you’ll use the kids as an excuse to see their daytime show and experience more bubble mayhem.

Adult Bubble Show

3-15 Sept, Tues-Sat 9pm and Sundays 8pm | Running time 1 hour

Village Green Festival Garden, Darling Harbour North Tent, 25 Harbour St

SHOW IS RATED: MA

Content warnings: Haze, Coarse Language, Verbal Audience Interaction, Physical Contact with Audience Members, Sexual Themes, Depiction of Sexual Acts, Nudity.

BUBBLES FOR KIDS: Kurt and Iulia also appear in Sydney Fringe as ‘Dr Bubbles’ and ‘Milkshake’ in their family-friendly show Bubble Show in Space!

7-29 September matinees

Comments