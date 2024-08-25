Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Thursday 22nd August 2024 7pm, The Loading Dock, QTOPIA

REVIEW: Kym Vaitiekus shares his thoughts on A GAY ESCAPADE

Conceived by Director Alexander Andrews and developed with Music Director Aaron Robuck, Little Triangle presents A GAY ESCAPADE.

This ensemble of Sydney’s finest LGBTQIA+ performers bring to the The Loading Dock stage an exuberant cabaret that sheds a queer eye on the musical works of John Kander and Fred Ebb.

A GAY ESCAPADE has an extensive and selection of Kander and Ebb’s compositions both classic and less known gems.

Their music is known for its bold, sophisticated, and often edgy style, blending sharp wit with deep emotional resonance. Their compositions are characterized by catchy melodies, jazzy rhythms, and an undercurrent of theatrical flair. From the seductive, sultry tunes of Cabaret to the brassy, show-stopping numbers of Chicago, their work seamlessly combines dark humour and social commentary with memorable, toe-tapping songs. Kander’s music is distinctively melodic and richly orchestrated, while Ebb’s lyrics are sharp, clever, and often explore complex themes with a sly, ironic twist.

These numbers, that include A long comes Love, Marry Me, Blind Dayte and All That Jazz, explore the heartache, trials and tribulations of love.

Which is represented by the large hanging red heart with multiple arrows piercing it’s life.

The eight-member cast presents impressions of various relationships with a queer slant. Moments of love and heartache are performed with enthusiasm and passion.

Each performer brings charisma, versatility, and emotional depth.

These individual numbers are peppered with a few through storylines of same gender relationships. (Side note, the program does not mention characters and their respective gender and sexual identities. Some of the songs chose gender types to match the performances.)

This dynamic ensemble bring a vibrant, spirited energy with spectacular voices to match. Gavin Brown, Nina Caren, Jayden Castle, Juliette Coleman, Izzy Hanly, Clara Harrison, Sebastien Nelson and Allegra Wilson each command the stage with voices that bought the house down.

Brown has a special gift where the timber in his voice instantly connects to the emotion of the song. Hanly’s voice is worth attendance alone. Coleman is an equal glorious match, evident in their duos. Harrison performed a magnificent and unique version of Maybe This Time. Castle’s Mr Cellophane is gorgeously delightful, Carmen breathtakingly nailed her solos. Wilson and Nelson are two powerhouses especially with Arthur In The Afternoon.

Wilson kicked off the night and created an instant buzz with When You’re Good To Mama and even though the audience was a little confused as to when to shake their instruments, her version of Ring Them Bells was intoxicating.

There is no mention of a choreographer, so kudos to Andrews and this cast as each number is tightly designed. Their collaboration has created a top-notch night of vibrant Cabaret. The dancing, movements and chair sequences are superb.

The performances are tied together by Aaron Robuck’s skillful musical direction and live piano accompaniment, occasionally accented by playful instruments that the cast intertwine to the numbers.

What truly sets A GAY ESCAPADE apart is its cohesive blend of theatrical skill and queer storytelling. The direction is inventive, witty, and stylish, using the small stage to create rich emotional landscapes. The production stays true to the spirit of Kander and Ebb while giving their songs fresh, queer interpretations that resonate with contemporary audiences.

A fitting end to the evening is the ensemble with their triumphant version of Life Is A Cabaret.

This is a must-see show,

Life is A GAY ESCAPADE

Photography @ Annabelle Radford

