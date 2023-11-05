REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On A MIGRANT'S SON

Friday 3rd November 7:30pm 2023, Riverside Theatre

Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus shares his thoughts on A MIGRANT’S SON

A MIGRANT’S SON is the engaging and passionate story of Michaela Burger’s family history of the last 100 years. A story of grit, determination, ambition and love that centres around her larrikin father Luke.

His journey is extraordinary, working as a 7 year old in the family bakery, to setting up a local store in Adelaide at the age of 16, later digging for opals in Coober Pedy then adding a local competitive supermarket In between his mining shifts, followed by setting up the chain of Rite supermarkets that have an ingenious point of difference.

These feats only skim the top of the trials and tribulations that Luke endures, and Burger enthusiastically shares with the audience.

Luke’s Yiayia (grandmother) would wash the bakery outside windows in silence as speaking a foreign language in the Adelaide streets was banned. His Milk Bar (Deli in the Adelaide vernacular) made a motza when he installed arcade machines. But this very profitable venture was shut down when the local government responded to complaints from the wives that their husband’s lost too much money playing the devices.

Undefeated he became an opal miner with his local grocery store on the side.

Even with the grief of losing a family member to an unfortunate accident his determination and drive gave him the strength to not only survive but to thrive.

Burger is a cinematic storyteller with a glorious and superb singing voice. The musical numbers that beautifully tell her story are all composed by Burger. The exquisite, delicate, and sublime songs are performed with passion and heartfelt emotion.

Burger is accompanied by a harmonious local choir with arrangements by Carol Young and as the Musical Director. On Bouzouki/guitar is George Grifsas, with inventive efficient costumes by Artem Sidiropoulou and colourful atmospheric lighting by Tom Bamford.

This production is expertly presented and a joy to experience.

To add another level, resolving some unanswered questions may make for an even more exciting story of Luke’s journey. Why were the arcade machines confiscated and Luke then fined, it can’t just be the result of disgruntled locals. Why was the Coober Pedy supermarket burnt down, was it a jealous competitor? These disastrous events added to Burger’s family life of overcoming immense hurdles but filling the storyline gaps would make for a more exciting narrative.

This tale displays how generations pass on not only financial wealth but also the wealth of life tools. Burger has her fathers drive, ambition, and joy for life.

I hope and encourage that this production becomes a first step towards a fully-fledged large scale musical.

A complete cast enhanced with state-of-the-art staging are what the musical talents of Burger deserves. Her expert and delightful compositions are perfect for an important and entertaining Australian musical.

Catch this show for a glorious night of sublime musical storytelling.