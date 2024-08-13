REVIEW: Casey Donovan Is A Gift From God In SISTER ACT, A DIVINE MUSICAL COMEDY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sunday 11th August 2024, 6pm, Capitol Theatre Sydney

Casey Donovan brings her bold voice and brilliant comic sensibilities to lead the feel-good SISTER ACT, A DIVINE MUSICAL COMEDY. Based on Joseph Howard (writer) and Emile Ardolino’s (director) 1992 movie, this film to musical adaptation by Alan Menken (music), Glenn Slater (Lyrics), Cheri and Bill Steinkellner (Book) and Douglas Carter Beane (additional book material) is a mad cap evening of bright tunes and slapstick antics.

While many will be familiar with the movie that saw Whoopi Goldberg don the habit, this stage adaptation keeps the overall premise of the story consistent with some variations, particularly the city in which the story takes place. In the lead up to Christmas Deloris van Cartier (Casey Donovan), a lounge singer with loftier ambitions, is witness to a mob murder and needs to seek police protection but Officer Eddie (Raphael Wong) comes up with the plan to hide the flamboyant Deloris within the confines of a Convent. Thrown together in an acrimonious arrangement as Deloris and Mother Superior (Genevieve Lemon) seem like polar opposites, the one thing they can agree on is that the Sisters of Perpetual Sorrow can’t sing to save themselves, or more importantly, their crumbing church. As with the movie, Deloris, undercover as Sister Mary Clarence, turns the choir around but those expecting the reworked pop hits from the film will be met with Menken and Slater’s original songs written for the musical which blend traditional styles with R&B and musical theatre sensibilities.

The production on show for the Australian tour is drawn from the 2022 West End Revival and it incorporates a brilliant ability to blend the monochrome of habits with the bright shiny stylings of 1970s fashion as the era shifts to 1977 to create a bold and captivating aesthetic when Morgan Large’s set and costume design come together. Drawing on the 70’s setting, Large frames the stage with round arches that incorporate the implications of the declining church attendance while having the capability to be illuminated as the tempo lifts as Tim Mitchell’s lighting shifts scenes from sacred sensible to pumping disco.

Star of the story, Casey Donovan is perfect as Deloris van Cartier. Donovan’s bold versatile vocals are already well known, and she has proven herself to be a brilliant musical theatre performer through her recent main stage roles but SISTER ACT, A DIVINE MUSICAL COMEDY really allows her comedic abilities to shine. Donovan understands comic timing as well as the subtle and not so subtle physical element of comedy so even when Deloris is being ungrateful and snotty, Donovan ensures Deloris still has an endearing charm and likability.

Leading the convent as Mother Superior, Genevieve Lemon gives skeptical nun a gravitas though it does take a little time for Lemon to relax into Mother Superiors entreaties to the congregation (the audience) and one-sided conversations with God which may be partly due to Cheri and Bill Steinkellner’s Book which has some of the monologues remain somewhat stilted. Her interactions with other characters have a more natural expression of an American accent and a more intuitive cadence. The Sister that Mother Superior is trying to guide and protect are a well cast range of musical theatre vetrans and newcomers. Rhonda Burchmore lays it on thick as Sister Mary Lazarus, the former choir leader while Sophie Montague captures the sweet innocence of Novice Sister Mary Robert. Bianca Bruce brings the exuberant energy of Sister Mary Patrick while Sally Borne gives the aging Sister Mary Martin of Tours more subtle energy.

As Deloris’ ex-boyfriend, mobster Curtis, James Bryer is suitably greasy and dodgy, delivering a hilarious love song with murderous undertones, supported by his posse of probably the campest thugs in the form of TJ (James Bell), Pablo (Jordan Angelides) and Joey (Tom Struik). The police officer tasked with trying to take Curtis and his team down, Steady Eddie Souther is presented with a wonderful nerdiness by Raphael Wong who captures the essence of the perpetual misfit, anxiety riddled goody two shoes that is always overlooked by the ‘cool kids’.

At a time when an easy laugh and ridiculous absurd humour is needed, SISTER ACT, A DIVINE MUSICAL COMEDY is the perfect solution. There is no heavy message beyond don’t judge other people, look out for your friends, and never underestimate a woman, particularly not one with sisters on her side, allowing the audience the relax and enjoy the absurd story that is filled with hilarious moments and some brilliant slapstick farcical physical comedy. It is also a great representation of the diversity of society, deviating from the ‘traditional’ musical theatre casting to have roles for more seasoned performers and performers that don’t fit the stereotypical Broadway dancer physique. A refreshing fun night out.

https://sisteractthemusical.com.au/

Photos: Dayna Ransley for BroadwayWorld Sydney

Comments