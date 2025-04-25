REVIEW: ABIGAIL WILLIAMS Is Told With A Female Awareness That Removes The Double Standards Imposed By A Patriarchal Society.

Presented as part of Herstory Arts Festival, Rebecca McNamee’s (Playwright & Director) ABIGAIL WILLIAMS is a response to Arthur Miller’s 1953 THE CRUCIBLE.
Wednesday 23rd April 2025, 8:30pm, Wharf 2 Theatre Walsh Bay
Presented as part of Herstory Arts Festival, Rebecca McNamee’s (Playwright & Director) ABIGAIL WILLIAMS is a response to Arthur Miller’s 1953 THE CRUCIBLE where the young woman is finally given the chance to tell her story. The solo work performed by Ebony Tucker highlights that through history, to the present day, women have been treated with an unfair double standard that has excused and dismissed men’s behaviour while demonising the same from a woman.
Abigail Williams, a real person, was one of the children whose accusations against their neighbours triggered the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. The story of the Trials was fictionalized in Arthur Miller’s play, THE CRUICIBLE, where he reimagined Williams as a young woman rather than a child and created the idea that Williams had an infatuation and affair with married farmer John Proctor, for whom she had been a servant. While Miller’s story paints Abigail as the antagonist in Proctor’s story, this work seeks to more appropriately apportion blame and liability as Abigail tells her story.
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS serves as a reminder that we need to have female creatives telling female stories as history and contemporary society has shown that women’s stories in the hands of men may often get distorted with the woman coming off as second best. In art and in real life, the source of information should be interrogated to determine if there are biases altering the story and painting an unfair portrait of the subject while other characters of the same story may be let off lightly.
https://www.sydneytheatre.com.au/whats-on/productions/2025/abigail-williams
Photos: Robert Miniter
Videos