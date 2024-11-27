Nancye Hayes Returns to STC in 4000 MILES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The legendary Nancye Hayes will return to Sydney Theatre Company for the first time in two decades to star in Amy Herzog’s 4000 Miles, a tender portrait of two people at opposite ends of life’s journey, playing Wharf 1 Theatre from 3 February 2025.

Hayes is joined by a brilliant cast including Shiv Palekar (The Tempest), Ariadne Sgouros (STC debut) and Shirong Wu (White Pearl) in this Obie Award-winning play, helmed by STC Resident Director Kenneth Moraleda (American Signs).

An uplifting story of healing after life-altering loss, 4000 Miles follows 91-year-old Vera and her grandson, 21-year-old Leo, as they meet at a crossroads and find solace in each other’s company. Filled with small, revelatory moments between these two unlikely roommates, Herzog depicts a rich and nuanced portrayal of love that offers an encouraging take on the generation gap.

Moraleda said, “4000 Miles explores the bridging of generational and emotional chasms, capturing the clashes and connections that define our relationships. Herzog has crafted a deeply honest and intricate character study, where each push, prod, and pull in their quest for understanding, while navigating the complexities of grief, loss, and love.

“To deliver this finely naturalistic drama full of humour, I am genuinely excited to collaborate with such a brilliant cast, led by the luminous Nancye Hayes as the sharp nonagenarian Vera, making her long-awaited return to the STC stage after two decades, and the talented Shiv Palekar as her long-lost grandson Leo. Joining them are the remarkable Ariadne Sgouros, making her company debut, and the always stellar Shirong Wu.

“As we step into Vera's New York West Village apartment full of history, I hope you’ll be inspired to reflect on the idiosyncrasies of your own familial connections and intimate relationships, and impelled to pick up the phone and call your grandparents or grandchildren.”

The creative team bringing this landmark of contemporary American theatre to the stage features Jeremy Allen (Designer), Kelsey Lee (Lighting Designer), Jessica Dunn (Composer & Sound Designer), and Emma White (Associate Designer).

4000 Miles plays Wharf 1 Theatre from 3 February 2025.

