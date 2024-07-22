MARVELous: THE MASSIVE MARVEL PARODY Comes to Chatswood

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Concourse Theatre, Chatswood will host the world premiere of adults-only stage production MARVELous: THE MASSIVE MARVEL PARODY that puts a new twist on Marvel Superheroes, bringing them to life in spectacular satirical fashion with an incredible cast of dancers, singers, acrobats, high flying aerialists, unbelievable costumes, and a little bit of raunchiness.

This brand-new stage spectacle has been created for avid superhero fans and produced by Action Reaction Entertainment and opens on Friday 26 July and will run until 10 August – but there’s one catch: you must be over the age of 18 to attend.

MARVELous creator Samwise Holmes says "We're taking the piss, but we're doing it with a heck of a lot of love. The show is just pure insanity - someone could have never seen an Avenger films, and I am certain they’ll be in stitches and awe along with the rest of us. The cast are both incredibly talented and hilarious"

Samwise and co-producer Cynthia Guthrie, both huge Superhero fans, launched Action Reaction Entertainment in 2015 and have been producing a wide variety of events and shows together since. But when Samwise began building Marvelous in 2019, they knew they had hit on something special - before putting the project on pandemic-pause. 5 Years later, they’re thrilled to finally bring this innovative show to life at the Concourse Theatre.

