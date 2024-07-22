MARVELous: THE MASSIVE MARVEL PARODY Comes to Chatswood

Performances run 26 July – 10 August.

By: Jul. 22, 2024
MARVELous: THE MASSIVE MARVEL PARODY Comes to Chatswood
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Concourse Theatre, Chatswood will host the world premiere of adults-only stage production MARVELous: THE MASSIVE MARVEL PARODY that puts a new twist on Marvel Superheroes, bringing them to life in spectacular satirical fashion with an incredible cast of dancers, singers, acrobats, high flying aerialists, unbelievable costumes, and a little bit of raunchiness.  

LATEST NEWS

The Wharf Revue Announces Last Show Ever
Flautist Sally Walker To Perform From New Album in Australia This September
Australian Premiere of ARLINGTON Comes to the Seymour Centre Next Month
Bonnie Lythgoe Reveals Cast For SNOW WHITE Panto in Sydney

This brand-new stage spectacle has been created for avid superhero fans and produced by Action Reaction Entertainment and opens on Friday 26 July and will run until 10 August – but there’s one catch: you must be over the age of 18 to attend.

MARVELous creator Samwise Holmes says "We're taking the piss, but we're doing it with a heck of a lot of love. The show is just pure insanity - someone could have never seen an Avenger films, and I am certain they’ll be in stitches and awe along with the rest of us. The cast are both incredibly talented and hilarious"

Samwise and co-producer Cynthia Guthrie, both huge Superhero fans, launched Action Reaction Entertainment in 2015 and have been producing a wide variety of events and shows together since. But when Samwise began building Marvelous in 2019, they knew they had hit on something special - before putting the project on pandemic-pause. 5 Years later, they’re thrilled to finally bring this innovative show to life at the Concourse Theatre.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos