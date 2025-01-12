Kim Hardwick Will Direct THE CHILDREN'S HOUR at The Old Fitz Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



First time collaborators Tiny Dog Productions and Dead Fly Productions (The Approach, Flight Path Theatre) will team up to present The Children's Hour by Lillian Hellman. Working with a team of 22 creatives, this work provides an opportunity for audiences to see a cast of seasoned and up and coming performers on The Old Fitz stage. Performances run 14th February – 1st March.

Released in 1934, the work's themes of injustice, intolerance, homophobia, homosexuality, suicide and exploration of the way in which lies spread, continue to be topics that are highly relevant 90 years on. Referred to as ‘ahead of its time' Lillian Hellman's first play was performed 691 times to eager audiences, despite the ongoing debate that surrounded it.



At the time of the play's premier, the mention of homosexuality on stage was illegal in New York State. The Children's Hour was in serious consideration for the Pulitzer Prize Drama category, but due to its controversial subject matter was rejected and the judges refused to see it.

Based on a true story, The Children's Hour follows the story of Martha and Karen who run a boarding school for young girls. Mary, a troubled and particularly difficult student, overhears a conversation she isn't meant to be privy to. When Mary is caught running away from school, she tells a lie to her unsuspecting Grandmother that has devastating and lasting consequences.

What did cancel culture look like 90 years ago? Exposing homophobia as a societal sickness with heartbreaking consequences, The Children's Hour lays bare the uncomfortable reality of the power of the rumour mill and the realization that none of us are safe when one group is oppressed. In 2024, a year that saw a global reversal of queer and women's rights, The Children's Hour will implore us to do better in 2025 as the 90 year old text rings ominously true of recent events. Presented as part of The Old Fitz Sydney Mardi Gras Programming, this production will ignite conversations around what it truly means to be ‘Free to Be'.

Kim Hardwick is an award-winning director and producer who has staged works in Australia and New York to great critical acclaim. This will be her fourth production to take to the Old Fitz stage, “I hope audiences will reflect on the consequences of a lie and I also hope they will go home and look up the meaning of the word morality and reflect on its current value in today's social and cultural milieu. I want them to leave the theatre asking more of themselves and others.”

Comments