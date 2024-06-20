KARIM Comes to Riverside Theatres Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Theatre of Parramatta will present the world premiere of new work by acclaimed playwright James Elazzi, Karim, at Riverside Theatres Parramatta from the 25th July.

Following on from sold out seasons of his previous works, three-time nominated playwright at the NSW Premier’s Literary Award, James Elazzi (Lady Tabouli, Queen Fatima and Son of Byblos) weaves his signature humour and tenderness into this new work that tells a complex story of family ties and generational divides.

How do you leave when you can’t leave?

Karim and Beth watch the trains roll in and dream of getting out of their small town. Joe searches the streets of Tahmoor for hidden treasures that might help pay the bills. Abdul opens his home and his heart to a young man in need…

Set on the rural outskirts of New South Wales, Karim’s life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers an oud, a traditional Middle Eastern instrument, and realises that this may be the key to a new destiny.

NTofP’s Executive and Creative Producer Joanne Kee said, “We are thrilled to be presenting this world premiere work Karim, which we commissioned from James. In this third work of James’ that we are presenting we move away from suburbia to take a look at a Western Sydney of market gardens, isolation and limited opportunities. A place where family loyalties are demanded, tested and hope is fragile. This is a special piece for us, as it marks James’ theatrical directing debut where he will join forces with Shane Anthony as co-directors and is in line with NTofP’s commitment to providing professional pathways for Western Sydney creatives”.

Playwright and co-director James Elazzi said, “I’m excited to be returning to The National Theatre of Parramatta with my new play Karim. NTofP support and nourish new writing, connect artists and are unrelenting in their quest to stage untold stories. It is with NTofP where I began my journey as a playwright and I cannot wait to share Karim with audiences.”

