Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ALBION

Friday 29th July 2022, 7.30pm, Reginald Theatre, Seymour Centre

Aug. 1, 2022  
Mike Bartlett's hit UK drama, Albion, will receive its Australian premiere at Seymour Centre from 27th July to 13th August, presented by Secret House, New Ghosts Theatre Company and Seymour Centre.

Against advice from family and friends, businesswoman Audrey buys an old house in ruins and dreams of restoring the house's once magnificent garden to its former glory, as a tribute to the son she recently lost to war. As she clings to the significance of the past, she searches for seeds of hope in the future.

Director Lucy Clements has assembled a fine cast to present this analogical portrait of a nation torn between preserving the past and radically reforming the present.

Audrey (Joanna Briant) is the quintessential, entitled and obsessive business owner who pulls her family into line with her quest to restore a country estate. This venture aims to play tribute to her son, lost in the Afghanistan war, and in the name of tradition and to preserving the nation's heritage. Manipulating the present to hold onto the past.

Briant's stand out performance embodies the patriarchal figure that endeavours to control her world and those entangled within it. Audrey dominates and runs the family, Briant leads the ensemble and earnest cast.

Charles Mayer wonderfully plays Paul with a humorous spark and is the husband that lays down gleefully to the fact that Audrey is as unchangeable as the weather. Rhiaan Marquez is in fine form as the rebellious daughter Zara whose choices challenge and infuriate her mother. Deborah Jones, as Katherine, is Audrey's close friend. Jones plays this writer with gusto and delicacy, giving the character insightful layers. Mark Langham is the grounded gardener, Mathew, who's self-awareness sheds light on the class divide that Audrey unwittingly uses to her advantage. Claudette Clark gives the cleaner Cheryl a uniqueness that is a joy to watch. James Smithers' Gabriel is delightfully clumsy yet perceptive. Emma Wright deftly plays the determined and down to earth Krystyna, Audrey's cleaner who declares herself a businesswoman.

"Praised by The New York Times for its richly imagined drama and characters, Albion is at once a sweeping family saga and a powerful parable about patriotism, nostalgia and national identity in Brexit-era Britain."

Barlett's characters through their personal struggles and challenges take us on journeys that subtly raise an eye to notions of class divisions, maintaining traditional beliefs and striving for a future that fits hard held values.

Maybe it was the audience member behind me who did not stop coughing, but I did not connect to this work. There was no affinity or empathy for the characters and their journey.

Clements has done a valiant effort in assembly a fine team in cast and crew that work with an eager commitment to the piece. But for me there was no emotional resonance to the themes at hand.

Monique Langford's set design is elegant and picturesque. A fine work of art. Each scene was beautifully designed and created that old English garden feel with a contemporary edge.

The set changes were a little laboured. In the first scene transition, the actors stayed in character with dialogue that may have been adlibbed, transforming the scenes changes into what seemed like scenes themselves.

The following set changes were less engaging and dragged a little. The pace may have been in keeping with the tone of the work, but offered little that could be studied and observed. Although, the outcome of the cast's work here was divine with sets that not only served the work perfectly but were a delight to behold.

The rain was magical, setting off an ethereal moment. The dancing in that sequence was awkward and didn't quite fit the lyrical scene that was created.

Kate Baldwin's lighting delicately enhances the beauty of the imagery presented. Creating the perfect atmosphere in this earthly location while the deft touches in the symbolic scenes was divine.

If you like a work that explores universal and personal values and politics via a family saga, this work delivers with glorious imagery.

Albion, at the Seymour Centre from 27th July to 13th August.

Photography @ Clare Hawley





