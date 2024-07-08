Gillian Kayrooz Awarded the 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Artspace and Create NSW have announced Gillian Kayroozas the recipient of the 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) at the official exhibition launch at Artspace.

Selected from six fellowship finalists also including Kalanjay Dhir, Remy Faint, Charlotte Haywood, Kien Situ and Talia Smith, Gillian Kayrooz will use the prestigious $30,000 Fellowship to undertake a self-directed program to develop her professional practice.

Developed and curated by Artspace, Sydney, works by all six shortlisted artists are featured in the 2024 Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) exhibition. The long-running exhibition has earned a reputation as a highlight in the NSW visual arts calendar, showcasing the diverse and exciting talent of a new generation of artists, and helping to launch many careers.

Minister for the Arts, John Graham said, ‘I congratulate Gillian Kayrooz and this year’s finalists in the 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) exhibition. Being selected for this important program is a significant achievement and milestone in the professional development of all our finalists.’

Artspace Chair, Peter Wilson said, ‘Congratulations to all six finalists for their dedication and ambitious presentations. The 2024 Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) exhibition plays a critical role in Artspace’s annual artistic program and is a catalysing moment for so many early career artists.’

The Fellowship recipient was chosen by a panel of industry peers which this year included Katie Dyer, Senior Curator Artspace; Morgan Hogg, 2023 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) Recipient; Brett Adlington, CEO, Museums & Galleries of NSW and Adam Porter, Head of Curatorial, Campbelltown Arts Centre.

The 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) panel said, The panel were impressed with how Gillian’s considered practice is so rooted in her Western Sydney community and her personal experience. The activities proposed for her Fellowship program demonstrate the responsibility, respect and care that she brings to her artistic practice. The proposed Fellowship will be a significant step for her career and professional development.

Applications for the 2025 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) program will open on 15 July 2024.

Previous recipients of the Fellowship include Morgan Hogg (2023), Eddie Abd (2022), Dennis Golding (2020), Shivanjani Lal (2019), Claudia Nicholson (2017), Consuelo Cavaniglia (2016), Heath Franco (2015), Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran (2014), Jamie North (2013), Soda Jerk (2011), Khaled Sabsabi (2010), Diego Bonetto (2008) and Tony Schwenson (1988).

The free exhibition is on now at Artspace, in The Gunnery, Woolloomooloo until 8 September 2024.





