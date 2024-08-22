Emma Rice's WUTHERING HEIGHTS Will Premiere in Sydney in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emma Rice's critically acclaimed production of Wuthering Heights will play an exclusive and limited season in Sydney in 2025. A co-production with Wise Children, The National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal, this adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic will open at the Ros Packer Theatre from January 31, 2025, for a strictly limited time.

Emma Rice is a groundbreaking theatre director best known for her work at Kneehigh Theatre as the Artistic Director of Shakespeare’s Globe London and currently leading the hugely successful Wise Children production company. Her bold and innovative productions, creativity, gift for storytelling and frequent disregard for purism have made her one of the most important and acclaimed directors in contemporary theatre.

In 2019, she received the UK Theatre Award for Contribution to British Theatre, which was a special award in recognition of the unique, and socially relevant work that she has created and directed all over the UK and her significant influence on the contemporary theatre landscape. In 2022, she was named one of Sky Arts ‘50 most influential British artists of the last 50 years’.

With her trademark musical and visual style, Emma Rice brings new life to the classic story in this elemental new stage adaptation. The bold and ingenious production is a unique retelling of the gothic novel with intelligent and charming humour which also includes a live band.

Emma Rice says, “How exciting to be bringing our beloved Wuthering Heights to Sydney! Following in the footsteps of my productions of Tristan & Yseult, The Red Shoes and Brief Encounter, I hope Wuthering Heights will capture the heart of Sydney, just as Sydney has captured mine. Prepare for all the drama, humour and hope that you could wish for - I can’t wait to be down under again.”

This very limited Australian season will mark the commencement of a South East Asian Tour for the production which will see the British company including many of the original London cast members returning to their roles.

“I have always admired Emma’s groundbreaking work in the theatre, Wuthering Heights has already toured to great acclaim in the UK and USA. It’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to present this extraordinary production to Australian audiences as the premiere season of the 2025 South East Asian Tour. Andrew and I are working with Emma and the Wise Children team on a new theatrical adaptation for the UK and we hope this is the first of many Wise Children collaborations.” Said Australian producer Liza McLean Director, Kay & McLean Productions.

Wuthering Heights is the epic story of love, revenge and redemption.

Rescued from the Liverpool docks as a child, Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws and taken to live at Wuthering Heights. In their daughter Catherine, Heathcliff finds a kindred spirit and a fierce love ignites. But, when forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed.

Shot through with music and dance, Emma Rice (Brief Encounter, Tristan and Yseult, The Red Shoes) transforms Emily Brontë's masterpiece into a passionate, powerful and uniquely theatrical experience.

Adapted and directed by Emma Rice. Composer Ian Ross. Set and costume Vicki Mortimer. Sound and video Simon Baker. Lighting Jai Morjaria. Movement and Choreography Etta Murfitt.

Wise Children’s work, and this production, is funded by Arts Council England

Comments