David Williamson AO Celebrates 30-year Association With Ensemble Theatre

One of Australia’s greatest living playwrights, David Williamson AO, will celebrate his extraordinary 30-year association with Ensemble Theatre with the first of a new series of intimate talks at the Kirribilli-based theatre this March.

Hosted by Ensemble Theatre’s Artistic Director Mark Kilmurry, ICONS: IN CONVERSATION WITH David Williamson will give audiences the rare opportunity to get up close and personal with the Australian theatre icon as he discusses his creative journey, shares personal stories, and answers your burning questions in a live interview and Q&A session.

With over 50 plays produced, staged and toured nationally and internationally, numerous film and television writing credits, and a treasure trove of awards, David is undoubtedly a legend of the Australian theatre scene.

In 2025, Ensemble is thrilled to present not one, but two of his works; the world premiere of ARIA and a fresh take on the play that sparked Williamson and Ensemble’s enduring relationship, EMERALD CITY.

Running throughout the year, ICONS: ENSEMBLE CONVERSATIONS is a new series of intimate talks offering unique insights into the lives and careers of the nation’s most influential artists.

Don’t miss this unforgettable opportunity to put your favourite playwright in the hot seat.

Subscriber priority access is now open. General Public tickets are on sale from Monday 20th January, 10am. For more information, please visit: https://www.ensemble.com.au/

