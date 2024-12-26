Compañía Pepa Molina Brings A TASTE OF SPAIN to Sydney Festival 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Spain at the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre with A Taste of Spain. This exclusive Sydney Festival event features a captivating collaboration between Compañía Pepa Molina's Flamenco Ensemble "Las Flamenkas" and the Western Sydney Youth Orchestra, interpreting "Suite Española" by the illustrious Spanish composer Isaac Albéniz.

Begin your evening with a welcoming glass of sangria and indulge in a selection of Spanish inspired dishes. The rich flavours of Spain will complement a night of enchanting performances that capture the essence of Spanish fiestas.

A Taste of Spain promises a cultural immersion, where every note and step conveys the warmth and passion of Spanish traditions. Join us for this one-night-only event and experience a spectacular blend of music, dance, and culinary delights, transporting you to the heart of Spain.

Performed by emerging flamenco dancers from the Flamenco Ensemble "Las Flamenkas" [Emilia Hanna, Sophia Marotta, Lily Cook, Anna Rocias, Amari Leiva Urzua & Eliza Cooper], led by internationally acclaimed Pepa Molina & Western Sydney Youth 60-piece Orchestra led by conductor James Pensini.

A taste of Spain builds on the success of Pepa's recent work "FlamencoBits" 2024, "Perceptions" 2023, featuring leading International Artists "a success amongst audiences & critics who referred to the work as "A Fresh take on Flamenco". Previously Bush Bailando premiered by FORM Dance Projects in 2016 to rave reviews and earned Molina the 2016 Dance Australia Critics' Choice for Most Interesting Artist.

"A taste of Spain" will be Compañía Pepa Molina's 9th work marking the company's 21st anniversary (2004- 2025)

Pepa Molina is a world-class artist with Andalusian heritage & a respected international profile and the most lauded Flamenco dance artist in Australia. Now, with a home base in Sydney, she has developed an expansive and dedicated audience following, award winning work, and is endorsed by many communities.

