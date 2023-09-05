CIRCUS 1903 Comes to Sydney Opera House in December

Roll up, roll up! Internationally acclaimed Circus 1903 will make its triumphant return to the Sydney Opera House this festive season. With magic and marvels bigger and better than ever before, it will take over the Concert Hall in a strictly limited run from 21-29 December.

Circus 1903 transports audiences to the Golden Age of circus, delighting them with the majestic Queenie and her adorable calf Peanut, artistically crafted puppet elephants from the award-winning War Horse team, alongside an international cast of world class performers, glamorous turn of the century costumes and visually splendid staging.

Masterfully led by ringmaster, David Williamson, audiences are left wide eyed by breathtaking and death-defying showcases of the cast’s skills. From aerial acts that see performers soaring across the big top to jaw-dropping displays of acrobatics, mind-boggling contortionisms and mesmerising balancing skills, Circus 1903 astounds and astonishes all ages.



Off the back of its world premiere at the Opera House in 2016, Circus 1903 returns after a global tour including Los Angeles, New York, a Las Vegas residency and four sell out seasons in London. It is produced by Tim Lawson & The Works Entertainment (Le Grand Cirque, Le Noir, Cirque Adrenaline and The Illusionists), with an original composition from Evan Jolly (Netflix’s The Crown and DC’s Aquaman) and costumes from renowned designer Angela Aaron (Cirque du Soleil’s Mad Apple).

Circus 1903 Producer, Tim Lawson says: “It is wonderful to be collaborating again with the Sydney Opera House in presenting the world’s best family entertainment for our 10th summer season. From its launch on the Concert Hall stage, like many of our shows before, Circus 1903 has enjoyed huge international success due to its broad audience appeal, high production values boasting all the thrills and spills of a grand big top circus, set in the comfort of one of the world’s most iconic venues. We can’t wait to introduce our mesmerising headline acts and the heart of Circus 1903 to our fans and new audiences alike”.

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Ebony Bott says: “Brimming with mystique and wonder, circus offer timeless entertainment and Circus 1903 is the crème de la crème. We’re delighted to bring this nostalgic production back to the Sydney Opera House this summer to offer one and all a glimpse into a world of entertainment where surprise is the only guarantee”



Circus 1903 will also travel to Arts Centre Melbourne in 2024.