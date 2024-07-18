Bonnie Lythgoe Reveals Cast For SNOW WHITE Panto in Sydney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bonnie Lythgoe announced the cast she has assembled to bring SNOW WHITE to Riverside Theatres for an exclusive Sydney season opening on 7 September 2024.

Joining DEBORA KRIZAK as the ‘Wicked Queen’ will be beautiful ELIZA SUNDERLAND returning from the UK to play ‘Snow White’ alongside Tim Maddren as Prince Sebastian. Barry Pearl joins the cast direct from the USA playing the role of ‘Chambers’, the Queens confidant and servant. Barry is well known to lovers of the original ‘Grease’ movie as he played the role of ‘Doody’.

Bonnie is also delighted to announce that SIR Cliff Richard and KYLE SANDILANDS have recorded unique scenes for this production as projected images on stage portraying ‘Mirror Enchanted’ and ‘Mirror Disgruntled’.

A Bonnie Lythgoe panto features spectacular sets and costumes, wonderful dancers and an amazing mix of music including original songs from UK songwriter Olly Ashmore, and current artists Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jade Moss as well as classic songs “Time after Time” and “A journey To the Past” from “Anastasia”.

