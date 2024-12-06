Bondi Pavilion Reveals 2025 Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bondi Pavilion has announced its 2025 Artistic Program, filled with events and activities for all ages. Inviting audiences to be inspired, open their imagination, and wonder at the natural world, the 2025 Artistic Program is deeply rooted in our natural environments, at our vibrant cultural and community venue by the Sea.

Mayor of Waverley, Cr Will Nemesh said Waverley Council is thrilled to bring the community a diverse array of artists, musicians, filmmakers, acrobats - but more importantly - opportunities for the community to be a part of the program.

“Art is the purest expression of the human spirit—a timeless dialogue that transcends language, culture, and generations,” he said.

“Through this program we are ensuring that arts and culture are not something distant or out of reach. They are woven into the very fabric of our community.”

2025 marks the most ambitious Artistic Program at Bondi Pavilion for Artistic Director Chris Bendall, which re-opened in 2022 after an extensive redevelopment. Arranged by seasons to help audiences plan and enjoy the iconic seaside cultural hub, the program will fill every inch of the Pavilion, from free entertainment in the courtyard and forecourt to uplifting art gallery exhibitions, inspiring circus, cabaret and comedy to arts festivals and much more.

Chris Bendall said, “We have such a wonderful line-up of artists ready to delight our audiences at the Pav next year. There really is something for everyone here next year, with tales of love and laughter, mischief and magic, performances that will provoke and experiences to enlighten. It’s such a joy to launch this annual program at the Pav. This is set to be a season inspired by and deeply rooted in our natural environment, and you’ll find quite a number of animals and sea creatures featured across many of the events! It’s a program that’s ideally suited to our unique and iconic home where culture meets the sea on this year's Artistic Program.

Summer starts with Spare Parts Puppet Theatre's The Whale, an interactive experience for all ages celebrating these majestic creatures and their ecosystems. Presented with Sydney Festival, the performance moves through the Garu Courtyard, mimicking whale migration amid fantastical oceanic creatures. Climate change takes centre stage at the Art Gallery with Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens' robust installation Rise and Fall, blending sculpture, photography, and video to reimagine Bondi's mermaid mythologies with a post-apocalyptic lens. February at the Theatre features the Sydney Festival 2024 hit An Evening Without Kate Bush by Sarah-Louise Young and Russell Lucas, plus Tim Freedman's Moonlit Deck.

Autumn continues with Circa Cairns' The Dry in the Garu Courtyard, a bold fusion of circus, culture, and humour. The Art Gallery presents Common Ground, showcasing works by the 2024–2025 Waverley Artist Studios cohorts. The Theatre hosts the Waverley Council's International Women's Day Award, honouring a local female leader. Locus by Erth Visual & Physical Inc. animates the Pav's hidden spaces, while Phillip George's One Minute Mountain explores water as a metaphor . Comedian Garry Starr hilariously attempts to tackle every Penguin Classic in Classic Penguins, and Odette celebrates her fiery single in The Seahorses Tour. Autumn concludes with Souter's Bondi at the Art Gallery, spotlighting Scots-born David Henry Souter's pivotal Art Deco contributions.

Winter will commence with Bondi WAVE, a 12-week Youth Songwriting Program for aspiring musicians mentored by industry professionals. The Bondi Festival returns in July, transforming the Pavilion and surrounds with immersive stories, interactive art, cabaret, comedy, music, and more. Other Winter Season highlights include the Waverley Art Prize, judged by Jasper Knight and Anne Ryan, and two standout Theatre shows: Shore Break by Chris Pitman and the spellbinding IMAGINE LIVE by Jolyon James, based on Alison Lester's beloved book.

Spring opens with the Festival of the Winds, one of the world's most significant kite-flying events, taking over Bondi Beach in September. Anna Wili-Highfield's Mating Dance at the Gallery animates life-sized brolgas in stunning courtship formations. The Theatre presents The Last Great Hunt's Night Night, a quirky tale of Antarctic exploration, and Pajamazon Jungle by The Vegetable Plot, blending funky tunes and vegetable puns for all ages. Spring concludes with Karul Projects' The Walking Track, a guided performance featuring First Nations dance works, weaving through Bondi's urban and natural landscapes.

The Bondi Pavilion will also see year-round activities enliven the space, including a vibrant program of artist and author talks, live music from leading contemporary artists, film screenings of some of the best live theatre from around the world and Bondi Story Room’s interactive digital exhibition capturing the rich history of the wonderful beachside suburb.

With a major prize of $40,000, Waverley Council’s prestigious national Mark & Evette Moran Nib Literary Award opens for nominations in April 2025. Winners will be announced at an exclusive event at Bondi Pavilion in November 2025.

